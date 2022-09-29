Read more about Fugitive Arrested in Americus Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault Investigation

Submit Release
Americus, GA (September 29, 2022) – Ja’Keem Carter, age 22, was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:

  • 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited
  • 2 counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • 2 counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony
  • 1 count of unlawful possession of firearm
  • 1 count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the GBI, along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, combined for a multi-agency operation to arrest Carter. During the operation, officers went to 118 East Lester Street in Americus where Carter was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed on the home for drugs and firearms. The search revealed a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol, containing a device to make it fully automatic, a Springfield Armory Saint Pistol .223 pistol, over two ounces of marijuana, and $2,735.00 in U.S. Currency. Evidence of participation of criminal gang activity was also found. Based on the device that was attached to the Glock pistol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation for potential federal prosecution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office encourage the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439, the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

