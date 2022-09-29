Hurricane Ian Approaches Tampa

Submit Release
Hurricane Ian has been on a path of destruction heading for the Florida coast.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 29, 2022, what started out as Tropical Storm Ian became a full-fledged hurricane. Hurricane Ian has been leaving a path of destruction in its wake as it continues to approach Florida communities including the city of Tampa.

Tampa residents are encouraged to take photos of their homes before the storm hits as they should gather as much documentation as possible before and after Hurricane Ian inflicts damage to their property.

Having clear and extensive documentation of what a property looked like before and after the hurricane will be tremendously helpful. Tampa property owners will need this documentation to pursue compensation for the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ian.

Tampa residents should know that even when they have sufficient evidence of hurricane damage to their property, insurance companies may extend a lowball offer that does not reflect the full extent of the damage.

In the event that insurance companies either extend unfair offers or outright deny property damage claims after the hurricane, the people of Tampa can rely on Nicholas Basco to fight for them. Nicholas Basco of the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine can help Tampa residents pursue fair compensation for property damage sustained after Hurricane Ian.

While Hurricane Ian has been categorized as a Category 4 storm, it has come very close to becoming a Category 5 storm.

Anidjar & Levine:
Hurricane Ian Damage Attorneys

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are proud to serve the communities of Florida and to assist people in getting the compensation they deserve after the storm has passed. As a member of the Property Litigation Division at Anidjar & Levine, Nicholas Basco is here to help property owners with their insurance claims.

