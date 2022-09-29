i89 southbound lane closure - Williston area
i89 in the area of the exit 12 SOUTHBOUND off ramp is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.