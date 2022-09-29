Apheresis Market is Valued at USD 4.01 Billion at a Potential Growth rate, During the Forecast Period 2029
Apheresis Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Apheresis Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
There has been in an increase in the use of apheresis in clinically ill patients lately, and is utilized as the primary therapy or as an adjunct to other therapies. The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising the demand for apheresis.
This procedure is widely performed for the blood donation component. Global Apheresis Market was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Apheresis refers to the medical technology that is usually deployed for the separation of different component of blood or purification of the blood. The technology consists of removing the blood from the patients of donor, and collecting it into an apparatus that separates the desired component from the blood. During the process the rest of the blood is sent back to the donor or patients.
Apheresis Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the number of trauma and injury cases across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of apheresis market.
Demand for Source Plasma
The surge in demand for demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies accelerate the market growth.
Demand for Blood Components
The increase in the demand for blood components and rise in concerns regarding blood safety will assist in the expansion of the apheresis market.
Favorable Reimbursement
The presence of favourable reimbursement for apheresis procedures further influence the market.
Opportunities
Leukemia and Pediatric Patients
The increase in demand for apheresis for leukemia and pediatric patients extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in the number of complex surgical procedures will further expand the market.
Global Apheresis Market Scope and Market Size
The apheresis market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, procedure, technology and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Apheresis Devices
Apheresis Disposables
Disease
Haematology
Autoimmune Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurology
Metabolic Disorders
Renal Diseases
Procedure
Plasmapheresis
LDL-apheresis
Plateletpheresis
Photopheresis
Leukapheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Therapeutic Cytapheresis
Technology
Centrifugation
Membrane Separation
End-User
Blood Collection Centres
Hospitals
Ambulatory Centres
Apheresis Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The apheresis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, disease, procedure, technology and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the apheresis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the apheresis market because of the large number of people suffering from different chronic diseases within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in the demand for different blood components for the patients in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The apheresis market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for apheresis market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the apheresis market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Apheresis Market Share Analysis
The apheresis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to apheresis market.
Some of the major players operating in the apheresis market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Kidde-Fenwal Inc. (US), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Isto Biologics (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), TERUMO BCT, INC (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bioelettronica Srl (Italy), HemaCare (US), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC (Japan), Mallinckrodt (US), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cerus Corporation (US), KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), and Medica S.p.A. (Italy) among others.
Research Methodology: Global Apheresis Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
