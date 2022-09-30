Becoming a Surrogate Mother: The Joy, Rewards and Risks

Rashmi Gulati, MD , Reproductive Medicine, www.PatientsMedical.com Denise: Repeat Surrogate Mother. Carol: Surrogate Mother, "I love being Pregnant and helping intended parents"

Being a Surrogacy Mother is about feeling powerful and doing good. Surrogate Mothers help childless couples and earn up to $65,000 by being a Surrogate Mother.

What is a Surrogate mother?

A surrogate mother is an incredibly special woman who chooses to carry a child for those wanting to start or build a family but is unable to do so themselves. Helping someone achieve their dream of parenthood is an adventure like no other.

Being a surrogate mother is an extremely rewarding experience. Many of our surrogates have a couple of children of their own that they take care of at home. For them being a surrogacy is an ideal job as they can look after their own children while being pregnant with a surrogacy baby. You could possibly be helping a cancer survivor, a same-sex couple, or a couple that just waited too long to start their family. You could change the lives of a deserving couple.

A surrogate mother Carol M. once stated, " If something happened to me tomorrow and I passed away, I know that I made a difference on this earth by helping someone in need. Plus, I like being pregnant – it makes me feel good. pregnancy feels powerful. After all, you're making another human. That's an amazing feat of strength on your body's part!”

Most of the women who decide to become surrogate mothers have had a great experience of pregnancy with their own biological children and may long to carry another child. Moreover, the emotional rewards for a surrogate are boundless, especially when she witnesses the parents holding their baby for the very first time.

A surrogate mother Denise S. said: “From my experience, I find that quite often the experience of having a child for someone else is so powerful that many surrogates want to do it again and that is why some women become “experienced” surrogates.”

How much does a surrogate make?

The amount of money a surrogate can make depends upon the agency, the mother’s health, the number of pregnancies, and various other details. Typically, a surrogate mother makes between $35,000 to $65,000 per surrogacy.

Be a surrogate mother?

There are many reasons for being a surrogate mother, so it depends on the individual. The common thread all surrogates share is a desire to help couples have the biological children they dream of.

What’s the difference between gestational and traditional surrogacy?

In traditional surrogacy, the egg is provided by the surrogate, making the baby the surrogate mother’s biological offspring. In gestational surrogacy, the egg is donated by the intended mother, and the embryo is implanted in the surrogate by In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Are there risks with being a surrogate?

Yes, anyone considering surrogacy must be aware of the potential risks associated with being a surrogate. There are health risks to the surrogate as with any pregnancy. Most pregnant people have mild or moderate symptoms like nausea and vomiting, minor swelling, and fatigue. In rare cases, pregnant people experience more serious medical complications, including death, even if they were healthy before becoming pregnant. These risks will be discussed as part of the surrogacy process, and surrogates must be screened for possible health risks.

Getting routine health care during and after pregnancy is an important part of the surrogacy process. This may help identify any health problems before they become severe.

For more information on the health risks associated with pregnancy, talk with your health care provider.

Being a surrogate can be time-consuming and emotional. If the surrogate is married, that person generally must also be involved and willingly cooperate in the surrogacy arrangement. Although not genetically related, the surrogate may become attached to the baby they are carrying. While most surrogates experience joy and pride because of the vital role they play in assisting the intended parent(s) to have a child, some surrogates may find the process emotionally challenging.

Are there risks to Intended Parent(s) using a surrogate?

There may be emotional and financial risks for the intended parent(s). For example, the intended parent(s) can become emotionally attached to a surrogate but frustrated by their lack of control over the surrogate's activities.

