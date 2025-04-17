Hashimoto’s Disease and Other Thyroid Disorders: Treatment Program at Patients Medical

Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Board Certifed in Internal Medicine Hashimoto's Symptoms Hoshimoto's Illustration PatientsMedical.com Hoshimoto's Illustration4 PatientsMedical.com Hoshimoto's Illustration5 PatientsMedical.com

Hashimoto’s Disease: Comprehensive new program combines advanced thyroid testing, holistic care, and personalized hormone therapy for long-term results.

Hashimoto's Disease: We treat the person, not just the lab result, to restore balance and long-term vitality.” — Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Medical Unveils Advanced Thyroid Treatment Program for Hashimoto’s Disease and Other Thyroid Disorders

In response to the growing epidemic of undiagnosed and mismanaged thyroid conditions, Patients Medical, a leading functional and integrative medicine clinic in Manhattan, announces the expansion of its comprehensive Thyroid Treatment Program. The initiative aims to provide in-depth diagnostic testing and root-cause treatments for individuals suffering from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and related thyroid imbalances.

With over 20 million Americans estimated to have thyroid disease—and up to 60% unaware of their condition—Patients Medical’s enhanced protocols are designed to move beyond conventional medication-based models. Their holistic approach uses functional medicine testing, customized thyroid hormone therapy, nutritional support, and autoimmune management to restore balance and improve long-term health outcomes.

Hashimoto’s Disease: An Autoimmune Epidemic

Among the most common thyroid disorders is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition in which the body mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, gradually destroying its ability to produce essential hormones. Often dismissed as simple hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s presents with a wide range of symptoms, including chronic fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, hair thinning, brain fog, mood changes, and infertility.

“We often see patients who have been told their thyroid labs are ‘normal,’ yet they still feel terrible,” says Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director of Patients Medical. “Our goal is to provide a more detailed evaluation and personalized care that targets the root causes—whether it’s autoimmunity, nutrient deficiencies, or gut imbalances.”

A Functional Medicine Approach to Thyroid Care

Unlike traditional endocrinology, which primarily relies on TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) testing and levothyroxine prescriptions, Patients Medical employs a whole-body, functional medicine approach. This includes in-depth thyroid testing panels that assess not only TSH but also:

Free T3

Free T4

Reverse T3

Thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO)

Thyroglobulin antibodies (TgAb)

Cortisol levels

Sex hormone imbalances

Micronutrient deficiencies (Vitamin D, selenium, zinc, B12, iodine)

This robust diagnostic profile helps uncover the underlying triggers of thyroid dysfunction, such as autoimmunity, chronic inflammation, leaky gut syndrome, estrogen dominance, and adrenal fatigue.

“The thyroid does not function in isolation,” explains Dr. Gulati. “It’s part of a complex endocrine and immune network. We tailor our treatment to the patient’s unique biochemistry, not just a single lab marker.”

What the Thyroid Treatment Program Offers

Patients Medical’s Thyroid Treatment Program is a comprehensive, multi-step process designed to optimize thyroid function and improve quality of life. Key components include:

1. Thorough Thyroid Testing and Diagnosis

Each patient begins with detailed labs to understand the full scope of their thyroid health. These tests go far beyond routine blood work to identify subclinical thyroid issues, autoimmune markers, and hormonal imbalances.

2. Personalized Treatment Plans

Based on lab results and clinical history, physicians create individualized protocols that may include:

Natural desiccated thyroid (NDT) or bioidentical thyroid hormones

Herbal supplements and adaptogens to support thyroid and adrenal health

Gluten-free, anti-inflammatory nutrition plans to reduce autoimmune triggers

Gut-healing protocols to address dysbiosis and leaky gut

Stress-reducing therapies including IV nutrient infusions, meditation, and acupuncture

3. Support for Hashimoto’s Disease

Specialized protocols are available for patients with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, emphasizing immune modulation, environmental detoxification, and long-term thyroid preservation strategies. Rather than suppressing symptoms alone, these protocols aim to calm the autoimmune response and protect thyroid tissue.

4. Holistic Care Coordination

Patients Medical also supports those with overlapping conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome, perimenopause, PCOS, fibromyalgia, anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome, and weight loss resistance—many of which are closely tied to thyroid dysfunction.

5. Telemedicine and In-Person Consultations

Patients can choose to visit the Manhattan clinic or consult virtually from anywhere in the U.S. or internationally. The practice supports ongoing follow-up, with results interpreted by physicians, not just sent through portals.

Changing Lives Through Personalized Thyroid Care

Success stories from Patients Medical include individuals who had been struggling for years with misdiagnosed or untreated symptoms. One patient, a 35-year-old woman with infertility, was finally diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease after years of ineffective IVF attempts. After six months of treatment focused on thyroid hormone optimization, anti-inflammatory nutrition, and immune balancing, she was able to conceive naturally.

Another patient, a 52-year-old executive with persistent brain fog and weight gain, learned that her TSH was normal, but she had elevated reverse T3 and low Free T3—classic signs of thyroid hormone conversion issues. Functional treatment restored her energy, mental clarity, and metabolic health.

Why Choose Patients Medical?

Patients Medical stands out not only for its depth of medical expertise but also for its commitment to whole-person care. The practice brings together internal medicine, functional medicine, gynecology, nutrition, and hormonal therapy under one roof.

Established in 1974, the clinic has become a trusted name for patients seeking more than a one-size-fits-all solution. Their integrated team of physicians and health coaches works closely with each patient to ensure continuity, education, and empowerment.

“Our philosophy is simple,” says Dr. Gulati. “Treat the person, not just the lab result. That’s how we restore balance and vitality.”

Schedule a Thyroid Consultation Today

Patients who are tired of being told their thyroid is “normal” despite debilitating symptoms are encouraged to book a consultation through the practice website. Whether recently diagnosed or years into the struggle, help is available.

To learn more about thyroid testing, natural treatment for Hashimoto’s, or functional medicine for thyroid disease, visit https://www.patientsmedical.com or call 212-679-9667.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

Patients Medical

Phone: 212-679-9667

Email: info@patientsmedical.com

Website: www.patientsmedical.com

Keywords

Hashimoto’s disease treatment

Thyroid treatment NYC

Functional thyroid doctor

Natural thyroid treatment

Thyroid testing panel

Reverse T3 testing

Free T3 and Free T4

Natural desiccated thyroid

Bioidentical thyroid hormone therapy

Autoimmune thyroid disease

Holistic thyroid care

Chronic fatigue and thyroid

Weight gain and thyroid disorder

Gut health and Hashimoto’s

Functional medicine for hypothyroidism

Thyroid doctor near me

Thyroid antibodies (TPO, TgAb)

Hashimoto’s protocol

Integrative medicine NYC

Functional medicine clinic Manhattan

Hoshimoto's and Thyroid Disease PatientsMedical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.