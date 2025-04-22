Chelation Therapy: Now available in NYC to Remove Lead, Combat Heavy Metal Toxicity, Boost Health at PatientsMedical.com

Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD and PatientsMedical.com Chelation Patient with IV at PatientsMedical.com Chelation: How it works Chelation: How it works2 Chelation: How it works4

Chelation Therapy: Patients Medical expands Detox Therapy services in NYC, offering safe, personalized removing heavy metals and cardiovascular support.

After just a few treatments, I felt a noticeable difference. My brain fog started to clear, and my energy returned, By the end of 10 sessions,blood pressure improved without medication.” — Jane, Patient who did 10 sessions of Chelation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Medical Launches Expanded Chelation Therapy Services to Combat Heavy Metal Toxicity and Boost Overall Health

Patients Medical, a premier integrative medical center based in New York City since 1974, has officially expanded its offerings of Chelation Therapy, bringing renewed hope to patients suffering from heavy metal toxicity, cardiovascular disease, and chronic inflammatory conditions. Leveraging decades of expertise in functional and regenerative medicine, the clinic now offers individualized IV chelation treatments aimed at detoxification, improving circulation, and supporting optimal wellness.

Chelation therapy, a time-tested process that involves the administration of chelating agents to remove heavy metals from the body, has been used for over 70 years to treat lead poisoning and other toxic metal exposures. Today, it is increasingly recognized for its role in improving cardiovascular health and slowing the aging process.

A Comprehensive and Holistic Detox Strategy

Patients Medical’s chelation therapy is part of a larger commitment to functional medicine, where detoxification is not a one-size-fits-all procedure but a personalized journey. “Our protocol is unique because it integrates lab diagnostics, nutritional support, and long-term wellness strategies,” says Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director at Patients Medical. “We help patients not only eliminate toxic metals but also address the root causes of their symptoms.”

The therapy typically involves intravenous infusions of EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid) or DMPS (2,3-Dimercapto-1-propanesulfonic acid), substances that bind with heavy metals like lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium to facilitate their removal through urine. In combination with high-dose vitamin C, glutathione, and mineral support, patients often report improved energy, clearer thinking, and enhanced cardiovascular function.

Who Should Consider Chelation Therapy?

Heavy metals can accumulate in the body due to environmental exposure, dental fillings, contaminated food or water, and occupational hazards. Symptoms of metal toxicity are often vague, including fatigue, brain fog, memory loss, headaches, muscle weakness, and poor immune function.

Patients Medical targets individuals who may be suffering from:

Cardiovascular disease and arterial plaque buildup

Diabetes or insulin resistance

Chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia

Neurological symptoms including cognitive decline

Autoimmune conditions

Environmental or workplace exposure to heavy metals

A full diagnostic evaluation, including a detailed history and urine provocation testing, is performed prior to starting the therapy. This ensures safe and effective treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Science-Backed Results

Chelation therapy gained mainstream attention after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy (TACT), a large-scale, randomized, double-blind study. The findings revealed that patients who received EDTA chelation experienced a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular events, particularly among those with diabetes.

“Our practice has been using chelation therapy for over 25 years, long before TACT confirmed its efficacy,” Dr. Gulati adds. “We’ve seen incredible outcomes—patients reversing symptoms they thought were permanent.”

What Patients Can Expect

The typical treatment course involves 20 to 30 chelation sessions, spaced weekly or bi-weekly. Each session lasts about 90 minutes, during which patients can relax in a comfortable environment while the IV drip slowly works to pull toxins from their bloodstream.

Patients are also guided through lifestyle changes that support the detoxification process, including dietary adjustments, supplementation, and stress management techniques. Regular testing ensures that heavy metal levels are dropping safely and effectively.

A Leader in Integrative Care

Patients Medical has been a pioneer in integrative health care for over four decades, blending conventional diagnostics with holistic therapies. The center is home to board-certified internists, functional medicine physicians, and naturopathic doctors who collaborate on comprehensive treatment plans.

The facility is fully licensed, with a track record of success treating complex, chronic illnesses using advanced testing and therapies not typically found in conventional practices.

“Our mission is to empower patients with knowledge and treatment options that address the root causes of illness, not just the symptoms,” says Dr. Gulati. “Chelation therapy fits perfectly into our philosophy of proactive, preventative, and personalized care.”

Success Stories

Jane M., a 52-year-old patient from Manhattan, came to Patients Medical suffering from chronic fatigue, memory problems, and high blood pressure. After lab tests revealed elevated mercury and lead levels, she began chelation therapy.

“After just a few treatments, I felt a noticeable difference. My brain fog started to clear, and my energy returned,” she shares. “By the end of my sessions, even my blood pressure improved without medication. It was life-changing.”

How to Get Started

Patients interested in chelation therapy can book a consultation at Patients Medical through their website or by calling the clinic directly at 1-212-794-8800. Initial evaluations include comprehensive testing, discussion of health history, and personalized treatment planning.

To learn more, visit: www.patientsmedical.com/treatments/chelation-therapy.aspx

Keywords

Chelation Therapy NYC

Heavy Metal Detox New York

EDTA Chelation Therapy

Functional Medicine Chelation

Mercury Detox Therapy

Integrative Medicine New York

Arterial Plaque Removal

Alternative Cardiovascular Treatments

Natural Detox Programs

DMPS IV Therapy

IV Detox Therapy Manhattan

Holistic Chelation Specialists

Lead Poisoning Treatment

Safe Chelation Clinics NYC

Personalized Chelation Plans

Glutathione IV Detox

Patients Medical Chelation Services

Non-Surgical Heart Health

Environmental Detox Specialists

Chelation Near Me in Manhattan: How it works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.