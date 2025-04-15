Patients Medical Expands Functional IV Therapy Services in NYC. Supports Immune Health, Fatigue, and Nutrient Deficiency

Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Board Certifed in Internal Medicine Dr. Sturat Weg, MD Ozone Therapy Physician Patients Medical Staff Patient doing Detoxification Treatment at Patients Medical.com Menapause Issues needing BHRT Therapy

The expanded offerings now include personalized vitamin IV drips, nutrient IV therapy, and advanced NAD+ and glutathione infusions, under physicians care.

IV therapy is more than a wellness trend. It's a science approach to replenishing your body with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. We use functional medicine to personalize every drip." — Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Medical Director Patients Medical

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Medical Expands Integrative IV Therapy Program in New York to Address Chronic Fatigue, Immune Health, and Nutrient Deficiency

Patients Medical, a functional and integrative medical clinic based in Manhattan, has announced the expansion of its Intravenous (IV) Therapy services for patients seeking evidence-based solutions for chronic fatigue, immune system support, and nutritional replenishment. The updated offerings are part of the clinic’s ongoing mission to combine conventional and holistic medicine for improved patient outcomes.

Founded in 1974, Patients Medical has served the New York City community for over five decades with a board-certified team trained in both traditional and functional medicine.

Targeting Root Causes Through Nutritional IV Support

IV Therapy is a treatment method that delivers high-dose vitamins, minerals, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system for faster absorption and cellular availability. Patients Medical has incorporated IV Therapy into its integrative treatment plans to address conditions often linked to nutrient deficiencies and chronic inflammation, such as:

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Immune suppression

Fibromyalgia

Adrenal dysfunction

Migraine and headache disorders

Malabsorption and gut health issues

Post-viral syndrome, including long COVID symptoms

“Many of our patients come to us with persistent fatigue or recurring infections and don’t realize they are deficient in basic nutrients,” said Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director at Patients Medical. “With IV therapy, we can personalize a protocol that gives the body what it needs to heal—quickly and efficiently.”

Common IV Therapies Offered at Patients Medical

The expanded IV therapy program now includes a wider range of formulations tailored to patient needs, such as:

Myers’ Cocktail: A blend of vitamin C, B vitamins, magnesium, and calcium, traditionally used for fatigue, migraines, and immune support

High-Dose Vitamin C Therapy: Known for its antioxidant effects and often used to support patients with cancer, infections, and immune conditions

Glutathione Infusions: A powerful antioxidant used to detoxify the liver and support neurological health

NAD+ Therapy: Supports cellular metabolism, brain function, and energy levels—frequently requested by patients dealing with cognitive fog or aging-related concerns

Hydration & Electrolyte Rebalancing: Particularly helpful for those recovering from illness or travel

All IV treatments are administered in a medical setting, supervised by board-certified physicians, and personalized to a patient’s lab work and symptoms.

Functional and Integrative Approach

Unlike conventional IV drip centers, Patients Medical incorporates diagnostic testing, lifestyle analysis, and physician oversight into its IV Therapy plans. This ensures therapies are not only safe, but also aligned with the patient’s total health goals.

“IV Therapy is most effective when it’s part of a comprehensive plan. That’s where integrative medicine makes the difference,”

— Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director

Patients often undergo blood work to identify deficiencies and inflammation markers before treatment. The clinic also offers hormonal testing, gut microbiome analysis, and functional panels to inform each patient’s therapy plan.

About Patients Medical

Patients Medical is a New York-based medical clinic that has provided holistic, integrative, and functional medicine services since 1974. Its board-certified physicians blend conventional Western medicine with advanced diagnostic tools and holistic therapies. Patients Medical specializes in chronic conditions, women’s health, autoimmune disorders, hormone imbalance, and wellness optimization.

The IV Therapy program is one of many integrative treatments offered alongside acupuncture, bioidentical hormone therapy, chelation, regenerative medicine, and nutritional counseling.

Availability and Scheduling

Patients interested in IV Therapy must first complete an initial consultation to determine medical eligibility. Treatments are available by appointment only at the Patients Medical clinic, located1148 Fifth Avenue (@96th Street), New York, NY 10128. To make an appointment please call: 1-212-794-8800.

To learn more about available IV protocols or to book a consultation, visit:

🔗 https://www.patientsmedical.com/treatments/ivtherapy.aspx

What is Functional Medicine?

