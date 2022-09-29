Podcast Looking to Raise Support for Atlantic Canada and Break 2 World Records

We are calling on business matter experts, celebrities, and community champions to get involved

We have never tried anything like this before, but that wasn't going to stop us doing whatever it takes to help the communities from Atlantic Canada. These amazing people are my friends and family.” — Edward Henry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Henry of Edward Henry Company of Whitby Ontario is passionate about selling but is even more passionate about this upcoming project to help communities from Atlantic Canada that have been devastated by the damage left from Hurricane Fiona.Edward who is from Sydney Nova Scotia helplessly watched the horrific event sweep through his home of Cape Breton and the surrounding Atlantic communities.This is the motivation behind doing something extreme for the 1st episode of the new sales and motivational podcast called Extreme EHCOnomics . EHCOnomics representing the new program that Edward Henry says works better than selling. We plan to break a world record for the longest continuous live video podcast of 36 hours and finish strong by completing the longest continuous audio podcast.We need so many people to achieve this objective. We are currently looking for business matter experts in sales, marketing, motivation, and others to make this event a success. We anticipate the need for 40 to 50 guests for the 1st Episode: We're going for the record.We set a fundraising objective of $250,000 which we have every intention of raising far more for an urgent needed cause. These communities require so much to get back on their feet. They need all of us to give a little bit of ourselves.Edward Henry Company is also issuing a business challenge. The company that donates the most money to this cause, Edward Henry Company will match their donation in services from EHCOnomics. No matter what the size of donation, it will be matched. Whatever it takes to attract support.You can help in a few different ways. We have posted a few links including our GOFundMe link. We have partnered with two non-profit groups to help and administer the funds properly. Guests can submit their information to the Extremet EHCOnomics Guest Information link posted here; https://www.fastfieldwebforms.com/us/webforms/3a3cef1a-d982-4334-a0ef-87e6e5c9184b For more information regarding contributions or donations, email info@ableunited.org

We need your help for communities in the East Coast that have been devastated by Hurricane Fiona