SupportU Wins Globee in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards

Hui Wu-Curtis, Founder/COO

SupportU's Founder and COO, Hui Wu-Curtis wins 2 silver Globees for her tremendous work with mentoring, people development, and community partnerships

If you don't like what you see, be the change!” — Hui Wu-Curtis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Arizona – October 4, 2022 – SupportU announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named SupportU’s COO & Founder, Hui Wu-Curtis, a winner in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

SupportU’s COO & Founder, Hui Wu-Curtis, was recognized in the following categories:

1. Women Owned StartUp of the Year | Business Services

2. Women-Owned or -Led Micro Business of the Year (1 – 10 Employees)

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

“We are so very proud that Hui has been named a winner by Women World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Ron Petrie, CEO. “Hui founded and launched this company to create a service delivery company that is a disruptor and corrects the exploitive nature of the labor arbitrage-based BPO industry. Her policies create a culture that empowers employees and accommodates the impact of culture and family. This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully overcome the gender stereotypes and glass ceilings women and diverse populations encounter in business today.”

“It is an incredible honor to be amongst such an impressive list of women achievers making their mark in the world. I’m excited for SupportU to continue to make waves for our clients and employees – that’s bold, disruptive, innovative, and thought-provoking, says Wu-Curtis. “The great thing is that we work with clients of all sizes from across many industries. We don’t have a minimum threshold for headcount. We focus on offering a more consultative type of relationship where we collaborate with our clients to find true business drivers that will catapult the customer experience and drive growth and revenue.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/winner/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About SupportU©:

SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. SupportU creates an amazing culture of talent and it’s the people who deliver fantastic customer experience to our clients. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. Unlike other BPOs, SupportU is a disruptor that believes in thinking outside of the box, challenging tired and old notions with innovative solutions, and partnering with select clients who are ready to transform customer experience and operations.

SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. To learn more, visit www.supportusolutions.com.