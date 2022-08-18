SupportU Solutions COO, Hui Wu-Curtis wins ACEL's 2022 National Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year Award

COO and Co-Founder, Hui Wu-Curtis 2022 ACEL Honorees

ACEL will honor Wu-Curtis at the annual 2022 Dynamics of Leadership Conference held on August 19-20th at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort

It’s my honor to recognize Hui Wu-Curtis as 2022 Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders – National’s Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year! She is an AMAZING leader and great role model to many of us” — Jason Wong, Founder/CEO of ACEL

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders (ACEL), a non-profit organization providing Asian American professionals opportunities to work together to enhance Asian American leadership in our careers, government, and the communities, in which we live announces their 2022 Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year Award recipient, Hui Wu-Curtis, COO and Co-Founder of SupportU, a U.S-based woman, minority-owned BPO that is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wu-Curtis is being recognized as the 2022 ACEL Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year for her decades of leadership spanning multiple industries including hospitality, utilities, financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare, culminating in the creation of her global business process outsourcing company, SupportU. Her leadership skills have won her many awards, including 2022 IAOP and HCL’s Red Ladder Winner for Women Empowering Women category, 2022 Stevie American Business Awards Bronze winner for Lifetime Achievement-Business Services, 2021 CCWomen Hall of Fame inductee, 2021 Silver Globe award for Executive Excellence/Influencer of the year, CIOLook’s Top 10 Businesswomen to admire in 2021, Nearshore America’s Top 20 Social Media influencers, and CCW 2017 Customer Experience Leader of the Year. Most recently, SupportU was named one of the 30 most admired companies to watch. By establishing SupportU, Wu-Curtis’ efforts will focus on providing development opportunities to untapped populations and empowering diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. Asian Corporate and Entrepreneur Leaders is proud to present this award to Wu-Curtis as we continue to be inspired by her innovation, tenacity, and dedication to improving the lives of others. Hui’s focus on building cultures that empower employees and enable them to evolve to become the “best version of themselves” is central to her leadership.

Jason Wong, Founder & CEO of Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders – National, commented, “It’s my honor to recognize Hui Wu-Curtis as 2022 Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders – National’s Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year! She is an AMAZING leader and great role model to many of us.” Ms. Wu-Curtis is an executive with over 25 years of experience in contact center operations and customer experience for small to large, global corporations. Her proven success in operations and leadership development, has yielded her to be a strong advocate for women, minorities, and other marginalized groups of people in the workplace. She has taken her experiences on the brand side dealing with outsourcing vendors to now, offering differentiated outsourcing services that are disrupting the old labor arbitrage business process outsourcing model.

“I am honored to be recognized by ACEL and the board members. My involvement with ACEL is one of commitment to paying it forward to our future Asian leaders. The narrative around a phenomenon referred to as the ‘bamboo ceiling’ has Asians well represented in lower-level positions but underrepresented at management and executive levels. ACEL brings together Asian executives in all facets of society to teach, share, mentor, and guide our future leaders into more management and executive-level positions. It’s important to get diverse representation in leadership roles within companies and its SupportU’s mission to help develop minorities, women, and other underserved populations of people and give them the opportunities towards leadership and professional level positions” said Wu-Curtis.

Ron Petrie, SupportU’s CEO comments, “Hui’s curiosity is what first impressed me. She is very bright establishing perspective and understanding quickly. She has a unique ability to look at the status quo and question how can we improve this for the benefit of all. Hui is a leader that cares about others and recognizes that what you do daily impacts exactly what life returns to you. She is the leader we all should aspire to be!”

About SupportU©

SupportU Solutions is a new woman, minority-owned US-based BPO company. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. SupportU is a different kind of BPO – where the company believes that delivering KPIs is table stakes and the real value comes from innovation, diverse hiring, insights through analytics that drive client business objectives, while fostering transparent, collaborative, and personalized relationships with the clients. The company empowers its employees, listens to ideas, and collaborates collectively for the best outcomes. SupportU’s mission is to help provide employment and developmental opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired, purposeful lives. For more information, visit www.supportusolutions.com.

About ACEL®.

The Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders is a national non-profit organization providing Asian American professionals opportunities to work together to enhance Asian American leadership in our careers, communities, and the local government that we live and serve in. As the largest and fastest-growing Asian American professional organization, ACEL continues to provide its members with the tools and resources to further career advancements and to empower Asian Americans to become great leaders as well as reliable employees. Visit www.aceleaders.org.