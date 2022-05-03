SUPPORTU’S COO AND CO-FOUNDER, HUI WU-CURTIS HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

It's not what you achieve in life, but who you become as a person due to those achievements.” — Curtis Martin

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

Phoenix, Arizona – May 2, 2022 – SupportU’s COO and Co-Founder, Hui Wu-Curtis was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Lifetime Achievement Award-Business Services category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Hui Wu-Curtis was nominated in the Lifetime Achievement Award category for Business Services. “I am elated and honored to receive this wonderful recognition by the Stevie Awards. I am proud of the work that I do and although this is a Lifetime Achievement Award, I feel that the best has yet to come!” says Wu-Curtis.

“Hui’s selection by the Stevie’s American Business Awards is recognition of her continual dedication towards furthering our BPO and contact center industry, championing mentorship and development while always pushing the boundaries of the possible. She shows exceptional leadership in how she approaches our clients, our employees, and our communities. Hui’s result is exceptional service delivery and client relations. She is well-respected, trusted, and knowledgeable with proven success in global delivery of service and support. Her impact extends far beyond our company. I am thrilled to be working with Hui at Support U! The culture she creates and the services she and her team deliver, are transforming our industry inside and out,” said Ron Petrie, CEO, SupportU.

The judges commented, “great initiative of supporting women workforce and encouraging diversity, inclusion, and equity. Appreciable work in the field of customer support and services.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SupportU©

SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.

SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.