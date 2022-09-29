Winar Connection, Inc. establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Winar Connection, Inc. (Winar Connection), a manufacturer of custom cable products, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

For 40 years, Winar Connection has manufactured custom cable battery and power cables, providing world-class products and services to customers. The company has an extensive portfolio of custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses, wire leads and more.

Located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg, Winar Connection’s new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth due to increased demand.

Operations are expected to be online in November 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Winar Connection team should email resumes to the company.

QUOTES

“We are looking forward to onboarding new customers and employees, adding them to the ever-growing Winar Connection family. Winar Connection is very excited to work with the local Spartanburg community, readySC and OneSpartanburg, Inc. Without their support, none of this would be possible.” -Winar Connection, Inc. Vice President Dan Winar

“South Carolina boasts an attractive business environment for companies, and Winar Connection’s new Spartanburg County operation is further proof. Congratulations to Winar Connection, and we welcome them to Spartanburg County and South Carolina.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate Winar Connection on their new operations in Spartanburg County and are happy to welcome them to our roster of manufacturers in the state. We look forward to the positive impact the company will make in the local community and beyond.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Winar Connection establishing Spartanburg County operations is the latest in a series of companies coming to Spartanburg after seeing an increase in demand. Simply put, Spartanburg County is a place where business comes to keep growing, and we’re excited Winar Connection is joining our ranks.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

-###-