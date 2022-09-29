Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - September 29, 2022
The only peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include Sandra Mason, Director of Public Relations at Association of Equipment Manufacturers gives us an overview of what is in a press kit and why every CONEXPO-CON/AGG exhibitor should have one leading up to North America's largest construction show. Construction Links Network is a proud media sponsor for 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG and invites all exhibitors to join this network and start promoting your brand leading up to the show. The second top video is courtesy of Gordie Howe International Bridge. Bradley Babcock, Canadian Safety Lead discusses construction and safety on the project.
More content shares from members include:
• Sonata Design - Say Good Night to Bright Rooms
• The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada - HRAI Announces Award Recipients at Annual Conference
• Skyline Group - 5 Reasons Why You Would Select a Non-Penetrating Rooftop Guardrail System
• Bridgit - All there is to know about drywall contractor work
• OnTraccr Technologies - 4 Growing Project Management Trends in 2022
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks Standards Committee Members for Development of National Standards for the United States and Canada
• The Royal Architecture Institute of Canada - The RAIC Announces 2022 RAIC International Prize Recipient
• tcgpr - Canadian Certification Program for Renters and Property Managers Unveiled in Northern Alberta
• Procore Technologies - Xero partners with Procore offering cloud construction management tools to global small businesses
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution - Bodaq at IDS Vancouver ’22 – A Celebration of West Coast Design
• STACK Construction Technologies - How Contractors Can Prepare For a Changing Economy
• Nesbitt Training - Get out to where your people are
• Canadian Construction Association - Need apprentices? Up to $20,000 in help available
• Kee Safety Canada - Kee Safety Introduces New Kee Access Ramps to Provide Compliant Building Access
• tcgpr - No. 7 Dale, a Landmark Residence Never to be Duplicated
• Finning Canada - Finning in the Yukon: Klondike Road Relay
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG: PR Tips for Exhibitors - What's in a Press Kit?
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
