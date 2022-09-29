Triad Real Estate Partners Arranges the Off-Market Sale of Library Plaza Townhomes in Winnetka, IL.
Assets like this rarely become available in the Winnetka zip code. The strong occupancy and continued rent growth in The North Shore submarket make this a very attractive purchase for the Buyer”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the recent sale of The Library Plaza Townhome Community in Winnetka, IL. Developed in 1996, Library Plaza consists of eight large 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom townhomes with garages. The property achieved a sales price of $3,975,000 which translates to $496,875 per unit. The Library Plaza Townhomes are located at 460-474 Green Bay Road in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country and it is currently 100% occupied.
— George Javaras
The buyer was a Northbrook-based family office, who was attracted to the yield and stability that the North Shore suburbs provide. Suburban apartments have been popular with investors this year amid high occupancies and strong rent growth. George Javaras, James Clough and Brian DiBasilio of Triad’s Chicago Team represented both the buyer and seller in this off-market transaction.
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value over $3 billion.
Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in, and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022
