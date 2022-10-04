Channel Program to Host 2nd Channel All-Stars: A Virtual Event featuring Daymond John of Shark Tank & 3 All-Star Panels

Channel All-Stars is a virtual event hosted by Channel Program and will celebrate the energy that powers growth and the drive to thrive in uncertain times.

Everyone knows the Daymond John from Shark Tank, but I don’t think everyone knows how relatable his origin story is.” — Matt Solomon

EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, which has seen great success in building a rapidly growing community and marketplace for the IT industry, announces the return of the popular Channel All-Stars event. This can't miss virtual event will be headlined by Daymond John on November 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM EDT.

Channel All-Stars will be a 3.5-hour virtual event hosted by Channel Program celebrating the energy that powers growth and the drive to thrive in uncertain times. Attendees will hear from Daymond John – a “Shark” that has become globally recognized for his relentless commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs followed by

3 powerhouse panels moderated by Clair Jenks, Susan Kostbar (CompTIA), and MJ Patent (Alveo). The event will also include keynotes from John Hammond (Huntress), Luis Giraldo (Scalepad), Danny Jenkins (ThreatLocker) and Tim Conkle (The 20), as well as discussions with a line-up of All-Star panelists. The event speakers will examine the state of the channel, share forward-looking insights, and outline practical steps that you can take RIGHT NOW to grow and thrive in challenging times.

“We strive to bring the channel community opportunities to grow, whether you are at the CEO level, a technician or in sales and marketing,” said Matt Soloman, Channel Program Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer. “We bring in VIP guests such as Daymond John, speakers that would typically require you to attend an in-person event to see. Everyone knows the Daymond John from Shark Tank, but I don’t think everyone knows how relatable his origin story is. His journey into entrepreneurship is something every MSP CEO can relate to; it required a lot of grit, unwavering confidence, and some amazing support from his family.”

Other participating panelists include Axcient, Chatgenie, CrewHu, Immense Networks, Incite Automation, Redstor, USecure, Todyl, and Vade.

To register for this FREE event, please follow the link: https://channelprogram.com/register/all-stars

About Channel Program

Founded by veteran Channel technology leaders Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon, Channel Program is a truly open and democratized platform built to unify the entire IT Channel industry. It enables both IT Service Providers and Vendors to interact in one video-enabled social and collaboration platform that hosts a rapidly growing community of thousands of Channel and technology experts and influencers. Making space for a diversity of voices fuels Channel Program’s mission to revolutionize the $2.2 trillion IT Channel industry, by empowering and inspiring both IT Service Providers and Vendors to focus on community-building, collaboration, and respectful communication.

Channel Program’s website: https://channelprogram.com/

