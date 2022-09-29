Genpro Research appoints Dr. Sachin Marulkar as Chief Executive Officer

Genpro Research, a Massachusetts-based global clinical research organization appoints Dr. Sachin Marulkar as President and CEO starting 01 October 2022.

WALTHAM MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genpro Research, a Massachusetts-based global clinical research organization and the inventor of MaiA, the world’s first AI-powered data extraction, authoring, and reporting platform for epidemiology, scientific, and medical documents, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sachin Marulkar MD, MPH, MBA as President and Chief Executive Officer starting 01 October 2022. Most recently, Dr. Marulkar was working as the Chief Medical Officer of Genpro Research.

This appointment comes as part of company’s plans to expand it’s US Operations and building a strong onsite leadership team that will support the expansion of company’s strategic consulting, clinical development and medical services, biometrics, and analytics offerings. Dr. Marulkar will also play a key role in strategizing Genpro’s AI and automation efforts in augmenting pharmaceutical research. Anoop P Ambika, the current CEO will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer focusing on company’s automation and product development efforts.

Dr. Marulkar has over 20 years of experience in academic medicine and drug development across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Dr. Marulkar had held roles in Harvard Clinical Research, Genzyme, Sanofi and most recently Alexion/Astra-Zeneca rare disease unit within Clinical Development and Biometrics functions. He will be based out of our Waltham, USA office.

Dr. Marulkar has rich experience in rare diseases, translational medicine, and drug development. He received his MD, MPH from Boston University and MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Business.

Mr. Anoop Ambika, Chief Executive Officer at Genpro said, “This move comes as part of restructuring the organization and establishing a strong leadership team in USA which is one of our primary markets. This will definitely help Genpro Research to serve the US markets well through a strong onsite team and will accelerate our product development efforts around automating the clinical development life cycle”

Before joining Genpro Research as the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marulkar previously worked on multiple indications within rare diseases, hematology and nephrology at Alexion, Astra-Zeneca rare disease unit in clinical development and translational sciences. His roles at Genzyme, Sanofi and Alexion/AstraZeneca saw him lead early to late phase programs in multiple therapeutic areas including rare diseases. Dr. Marulkar has contributed by providing strategic inputs in clinical development, study designs, statistical methodology, operational planning, and product life cycle management. Dr. Marulkar has a passion for healthcare technology which can facilitate data-driven decision-making with a focus on patient-centered innovation.

“A major challenge in drug development is to bring new therapies to patients faster, which can be mitigated by maximizing R&D participation through data, technology and advanced analytics” said Dr. Marulkar. Diverse scientific team at Genpro has supported sponsors with domain and quantitative expertise within drug development, along with providing innovative AI based technological support. These advanced technologies improve decision-making, optimizes innovation, improves efficiency of research, and creates beneficial new tools for stakeholders. It is an honor and privilege to lead the talented team and help expand Genpro’s capabilities and product platforms across geographies.”

About Genpro Research

Headquartered in Waltham, USA near the center of Massachusetts biotechnology revolution, Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Genpro’s tools use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms to enable automation of several processes supporting drug development pipelines and post launch activities. Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings.

MaiA for Automated Medical Literature Review, scientific writing & Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. MaiA, Genpro’s flagship product, is world’s first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews, manuscripts, and other documentation. MOSS, on the other hand, provides strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provides powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.

Genpro also provides advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, Clinical Development and Medical Services and Regulatory Submissions in an integrated fashion, as a strategic partner for sponsor companies.