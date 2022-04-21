Genpro Research strengthens leadership team; onboards Dr. Sachin Marulkar as President and Chief Medical Officer

Genpro Research appoints Dr. Sachin Marulkar as President and Chief Medical Officer

Genpro Research today announced the appointment of Dr. Sachin Marulkar MD, MPH, MBA as President, and Chief Medical Officer.

UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waltham, MA, April 21, 2022

Genpro Research, a Massachusetts-based global clinical research organization and the inventor of MaiA, the world’s first AI-powered data extraction, authoring, and reporting platform for epidemiology, scientific, and medical documents, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sachin Marulkar MD, MPH, MBA as President, and Chief Medical Officer. This appointment will support the expansion of the company’s strategic consulting, clinical development and medical services, biometrics, and analytics offerings. Dr. Marulkar will also play a key role in strategizing Genpro’s AI and automation efforts in augmenting pharmaceutical research.

Dr. Marulkar has over 20 years of experience in academic medicine and drug development across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Dr. Marulkar had held roles in Harvard Clinical Research, Genzyme, Sanofi and most recently Alexion/Astra-Zeneca rare disease unit within Clinical Development and Biometrics functions. He will be based out of our Waltham, USA office.

Dr. Marulkar has rich experience in rare diseases, translational medicine, and drug development. He received his MD, MPH from Boston University and MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Business.

Mr. Anoop Ambika, Chief Executive Officer at Genpro said, “Genpro is growing at an immense pace, and we are determined to consistently deliver quality products and services to our partners. Dr. Marulkar’s appointment is a key step towards our client commitment, in putting together a global leadership team that can cater to the continuously evolving requirements of pharmaceutical research. His experience working across multiple functions in several mid to large pharma/biotech's will surely translate into clinical and functional expertise that will significantly augment our products and services”

Most recently, he was working on multiple indications within hematology and nephrology at Alexion, Astra-Zeneca rare disease unit in clinical development and translational sciences. His roles at Genzyme, Sanofi and Alexion/AstraZeneca saw him lead early to late phase programs in multiple therapeutic areas including rare diseases. Dr. Marulkar has contributed by providing strategic inputs in clinical development, study designs, statistical methodology, operational planning, and product life cycle management. Dr. Marulkar has a passion for healthcare technology which can facilitate data-driven decision-making with a focus on patient-centered innovation.

“A major challenge in drug development is to bring new therapies to patients faster, which can be mitigated by maximizing R&D participation through data, technology and advanced analytics” said Dr. Marulkar. Diverse scientific team at Genpro has supported sponsors with domain and quantitative expertise within drug development, along with providing innovative AI-based technological support. These advanced technologies improve decision-making, optimizes innovation, improves efficiency of research, and creates beneficial new tools for stakeholders. I am delighted to join the talented team and help expand Genpro’s capabilities and product platforms.”

About Genpro Research

Headquartered in Waltham, USA near the center of Massachusetts biotechnology revolution, Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Genpro’s tools use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms to enable automation of several processes supporting drug development pipelines and post launch activities. Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings.

MaiA for Automated Medical Literature Review, scientific writing & Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. MaiA, Genpro’s flagship product, is world’s first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews, manuscripts, and other documentation. MOSS, on the other hand, provides strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provides powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.

Genpro also provides advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, Clinical Development and Medical Services and Regulatory Submissions in an integrated fashion, as a strategic partner for sponsor companies.