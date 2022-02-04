Submit Release
Shariq Alavi joins Genpro Research as the Head of Sales, VP Business Development

Genpro Research, a global biometric CRO headquartered in Boston appoints Shariq Alavi as the Head of Sales, VP Business Development.

Shariq is the latest high-profile addition to Genpro’s management team. I am sure that his deep scientific acumen and extensive network will open up new opportunities for Genpro and our customers”
— Anoop Ambika

WALTHAM MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genpro Research, a global biometric CRO headquartered in Boston, appoints Shariq Alavi as Head of Sales, VP Business Development. Shariq brings in more than 15 years of experience and has worked with various life sciences companies like Cytel, Ocimum Biosolutions, and Silicon Genetics (Agilent). He will lead US commercial efforts and will play a pivotal role in Genpro’s growth in AI technology for Evidence Generation, biostatistics, and clinical development services.

Anoop Ambika, CEO at Genpro said, “The Pandemic and its ensuing waves, has been a disruptor for all businesses across the globe. I’m glad that Genpro was able to do an excellent job during these difficult times by retaining and acquiring new talents and helping our partners expedite their drug discovery quest. Shariq is the latest high-profile addition to Genpro’s management team. I am sure that his deep scientific acumen and extensive network will open up new opportunities for Genpro and our customers ”.

Shariq holds a Master’s in Public Health from San Diego State University and a Bachelor’s in Biology and History from the University of Minnesota.

About Genpro Research
Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Our tools use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms to enable the automation of several processes in a drug development pipeline. We provide advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, and Regulatory Submissions. Genpro currently has a US office in Waltham, MA. We have offshore development centers in three cities in India - Thiruvananthapuram, Baroda, and Bangalore.

Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings. Voody for Automated Medical Literature Review and Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. Voody, Genpro’s flagship product, is the world’s first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews and manuscripts. MOSS, on the other hand, provides a strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provide powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.

Nitin Anilkumar
Genpro Research
+91 77362 78357
