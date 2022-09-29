Negative Effects Of Static Sitting Can’t Be Undone. Phil Zen Design Publishes The Best 2022 Active Office Chair Guide

Are you overwhelmed by all the office chair options on the market? Not sure what best suits you? Tilt, saddle, kneeling, sway, ball? This 15 sec easy quiz offers you a non salsy shortcut to know what best suits you There are many office chair designs on the market, but only few of them keep you active throughout your day. Find out which one will best work for you. Philippe Gryc, Founder & CEO of Phil Zen Design, enables the shift in interior lifestyle by recommending a selection of outstanding designs which enhance and simplify customer's daily experience.

We heard it before, sitting all day is bad for us. But not many know the effects can’t be undone by simply going to the gym. Active chairs are the solution.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing in popularity among people who work from home are office chairs designed to deliver many of the health benefits of moving while remaining in a seated position. The Phil Zen Design blog post takes a look at this type of furniture, known as active chairs.“Sitting all day has been shown by extensive research to be bad for us,” said post author Philippe Gryc. “what most people ignore, is the bad effects of continuous sitting can’t be undone by simply going to the gym, much like eating an apple doesn’t cancel out the effects of smoking. Since many of us have little choice but to sit for lengthy periods throughout the workday, it’s vital that we implement solutions, such as active sitting .”The new blog post describes some of the important health benefits that can be gained from active sitting.“It promotes the strengthening of core muscles, which in turn reduces the possibility of developing back pain,” Gryc writes. “Frequent movement causes muscle contraction. This increases blood flow, which results in better oxygenation, higher focus, and productivity”.“Active sitting also contributes to improved posture. Our daily goal should be to have good posture at all times.”The post goes on to explore the 6 main categories of active chairs in the marketplace, listing the pros and cons of each type. It covers tilting chairs, kneeling chairs, saddle chairs, swaying chairs, perch stools, and ball chairs.“The purpose of this post is to introduce readers to the concept of active sitting but also to serve as a guide to help them choose the active chair that will work best in the unique environment of their home or office,” Gryc explained.Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Phil Zen Design was founded by Philippe Gryc in 2019 with the goal of enabling a shift in interior cultures through the recommendation of outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

