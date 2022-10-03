Emotional ABCs is an HTN Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist

Emotional ABCs Emotional ABCs: An HTN Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist Children's Hospitals Use Emotional ABCs

Emotional ABCs, an interactive online behavioral health tool for children, is chosen by HTN as a Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist.

Thanks to HTN for naming us a Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year finalist. Emotional ABCs is proud to help providers assist children & their support networks to learn behavioral skills.” — Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs