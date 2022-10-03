Emotional ABCs is an HTN Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist
Emotional ABCs, an interactive online behavioral health tool for children, is chosen by HTN as a Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist.
Thanks to HTN for naming us a Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year finalist. Emotional ABCs is proud to help providers assist children & their support networks to learn behavioral skills.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional ABCs is thrilled to be an HTN Digital Mental Health Solution of the Year Finalist. Health Tech Newspaper (HTN) Awards share and celebrate digital teams, programs, innovations, and health tech suppliers that have made a difference throughout the year.
— Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs
Emotional ABCs is America’s most used interactive online behavioral health tool for children ages 4-11. The program is used by mental health professionals, school counselors, and teachers in 120 countries and 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals across the USA.
The evidence-based Emotional ABCs program aims to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Hospitals and behavioral health professionals use the interactive program with patients in private consultation, in hospital settings, via out-patient facilities, and remotely. Designed for ages 4-11, Emotional ABCs offers a complete foundational curriculum and an in-depth library of interactive online and offline resources for therapists and other behavioral health professionals to help their young patients during therapeutic sessions. The program also includes a vast array of opportunities for children to interactively practice skills online in the home, helping parents and caregivers become integral to their child’s behavioral plan of care.
“Emotional ABCs is delighted to be recognized by HTN as an innovative Digital Mental Health Solution for children," says Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs. "We are proud that our team can help providers better engage their young clients & these clients' support networks in learning foundational behavioral skills.”
Emotional ABCs Group Accounts provide therapists, psychologists, pediatricians, and other behavioral health professionals with multi-user accounts. One or more therapists within a practice can access the full range of the Emotional ABCs sequential curriculum and resources. They can invite parents to create a child’s ‘Client Account’ to be used for in-session or at-home instruction and practice. With the at-home option, parents and caregivers can now seamlessly become an integral part of the therapists’ plan of care.
Additionally, the substantial Emotional ABCs Instructor libraries are indexed by topic, allowing behavioral health professionals to quickly pinpoint online and offline content to easily create a tailored module of care for their clients. Emotional ABCs also includes Workshops, listed by topic, which can be used sequentially or as needed, to support group sessions.
The Emotional ABCs curriculum is one of only five programs this year to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Among other awards, Emotional ABCs has won a “Best Digital Tools for Teaching & Learning” commendation from the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), the Inaugural Anthem Award for Purpose and Mission-Driven Work, and a Common Sense Education “Top Pick for Learning” award.
