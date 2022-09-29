Marion Lewis Named to Women2Watch list by Women Presidents Organization and JP Morgan Chase
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to share that Govenda’s Co-founder and CEO, Marion Lewis, has been named a 2022 Woman2Watch by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JP Morgan Chase. The Women2Watch list features the fastest growing WPO entrepreneurs from across the globe, honoring their success, significant revenue growth, and impact that serves as an inspiration to women worldwide.
When asked about this remarkable honor, Marion shares, “I am honored to be recognized on a list with such incredibly inspirational women. The WPO empowers and cultivates the advancement of women entrepreneurs across the globe. It is truly an honor to be part of leading that advancement and surround myself with these incredible role models along the way.”
Govenda is proud to have Marion leading our team, and we congratulate her on this incredible accomplishment.
To view the full list of inspiring women featured on the 2022 Women2Watch list, visit this link.
# # #
About Govenda
Govenda is the first and only Board Success Platform™, allowing everyone involved in the board process access to everything they need, whenever they need it. This groundbreaking platform is simple, secure, and built with the board member experience in mind. It allows companies to focus on good governance instead of fighting with bad software. Named to the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led. It serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries worldwide. For more information about Govenda, visit www.govenda.com
About the Women Presidents Organization
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at www.women-presidents.com.
About JP Morgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.
Media Contact:
Alanna Leeks
Govenda
+1 613-383-2300
aleeks@govenda.com