Govenda Transforms Meeting Minutes process with AI Tool, Gabii™

Board professionals drastically reduce time spent on manually drafting meeting minutes with GabiiPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Govenda, the innovation leader in board management software and creators of Gabii AI, is announcing a new feature that enables board professionals to draft meeting minutes using AI. Capturing board meeting minutes is a tedious, time-consuming task that depends on one person’s ability to distill information into a document while actively listening to the discussion.
By virtually "joining" meetings through Zoom or Microsoft Teams, Gabii removes the labor-intensive multi-tasking of accurately capturing live conversation for hours while focusing on critical discussion. Gabii generates precise transcripts, which help to create drafts in each customer's preferred format, saving time and reducing bias and omissions by the notetaker. Govenda has included purge options to remove drafts and media once final minutes are completed, ensuring legal teams are not concerned with discoverability.
“Gabii’s ability to create meeting minutes drafts is game-changing for board professionals. Minutes are a critical part of board meetings, but often, the process of producing them is time-consuming and inefficient. From the beginning of our planning, we knew it was important to solve this problem for our customers,” said Marion Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Govenda. "Gabii Meeting Minutes combines the best AI and human intervention to produce quality minutes in record time."
Govenda is a governance management platform with enterprise-grade security whose mission is to equip corporate boards with the most advanced and intuitive technology for governance management to improve decision-making and reduce compliance risks. Featured in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is a female-founded and female-led organization committed to our customers’ success.
