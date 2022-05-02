Submit Release
Govenda Demystifies Board Meeting Prep with Latest App Release

Board Success Platform ensures that board members are prepared for meetings and that they’re up to date with the latest board book.

— Marion Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Govenda
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Govenda’s release of its Board Success Platform bridges the gap between Corporate Secretaries and their board members, with unprecedented transparency into board book creation and updates. Board members can easily track the documents that need to be reviewed, and use direct links to view them, for every meeting. Combined with the previous release of Govenda’s Member Engagement tools, both board members and corporate secretaries can take the action required to ensure successful meetings.

“Our newest enhancements to Govenda’s board member application demonstrate our commitment to solving problems and saving time for busy board members,” said Marion Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Govenda. “By listening carefully to the challenges our customers face, Govenda continues to create easy-to-use solutions that simplify highly complex problems.”

Preparing for board meetings is a constant challenge for all participating members. Frequent updates and rapidly changing agendas create significant obstacles to ensuring that everyone has read the latest materials. With a combination of smart bookmarks, updated file counts, and a system that knows the difference between a major update that needs to be reviewed by everyone and an update that simply corrects a spelling error, Goveda truly allows boards to focus on what matters most.

For more information about the Govenda board success platform, visit Govenda.com.

Media Contact:
Dustin Tysick
dtysick@govenda.com


# # #


About Govenda
Govenda is the first and only board success platform that allows everyone involved in the board process to access everything they need, whenever they need it. This groundbreaking platform is simple, secure, and built with the board member experience in mind. It allows companies to focus on good governance instead of fighting with bad software. Named to the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led. It serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries.

Dustin Tysick
Govenda by BoardBookit
email us here

You just read:

