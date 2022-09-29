Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE


       

CASE#: 22A2005437

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at approximately 2106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 SB MM 108.6, Georgia VT 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Brenden Saunders                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 09/27/2022 at approximately 2106 hours, The Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Interstate 89 MM 108.6 for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Brenden Saunders (33) of Milton. Saunders showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Saunders was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Saunders was issued the following VCVCs:

Title 23 VSA 676- Suspended license (civil) $249.00, 0 points

Title 23 VSA 1004- Speed $151.00, 2 points

 

Saunders was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/25/22 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

