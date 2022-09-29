Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Burglary/ Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION:   St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 09/28/22, sometime after 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Hwy in Groton

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Emerson Logging

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police received the report of an over the night burglary at a local business in Groton, VT. It was reported the back door of the shop was kicked in and two Honda dirt bikes, a CRF 50 and CRF 70 were stolen along with a number of hand and power tools. It is believed an older red Ford F150 might have been used in the process of this crime. 

 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

