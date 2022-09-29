New Haven Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/28/22, between 1430 & 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-Lewd & Lascivious

-Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/28/22 at approximately 2043 hours, State Police received the report that between the hours of 1430 & 1530 hours an unknown male in a U-Haul van approached and harassed a female victim for approximately an hour. It was reported the male ultimately exposed himself to the female and subsequently fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Trooper Anthony of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.