Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,347 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious - Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5003038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony                          

STATION:  New Haven Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/28/22, between 1430 & 1530  hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

 

-Lewd & Lascivious

-Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 09/28/22 at approximately 2043 hours, State Police received the report that between the hours of 1430 & 1530 hours an unknown male in a U-Haul van approached and harassed a female victim for approximately an hour. It was reported the male ultimately exposed himself to the female and subsequently fled the scene. 

 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Trooper Anthony of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious - Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.