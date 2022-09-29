New Haven Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/28/22, between 1430 & 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Lewd & Lascivious
-Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/28/22 at approximately 2043 hours, State Police received the report that between the hours of 1430 & 1530 hours an unknown male in a U-Haul van approached and harassed a female victim for approximately an hour. It was reported the male ultimately exposed himself to the female and subsequently fled the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Trooper Anthony of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.