Williston Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09-28-2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd, Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 28, 2022, the Vermont State Police investigated a report of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources and identifying and speaking to the individual involved.

Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available from the Vermont State Police. Questions may be directed to school officials.

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic





Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov