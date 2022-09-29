Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,347 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / School Threat

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE      

 

 

CASE#: 22A1006214

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic             

 

STATION:  Williston Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09-28-2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd, Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 28, 2022, the Vermont State Police investigated a report of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources and identifying and speaking to the individual involved.

 

Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available from the Vermont State Police. Questions may be directed to school officials.

 

 

 

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

You just read:

Williston Barracks / School Threat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.