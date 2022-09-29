Williston Barracks / School Threat
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz
Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-28-2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211
Browns Trace Rd, Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 28, 2022, the Vermont State Police
investigated a report of a threat made by a student on social media directed
toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. The state police takes all reports of
school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating
with school officials and community resources and identifying and speaking to
the individual involved.
Due to the age of the individual involved, no further
information is available from the Vermont State Police. Questions may be
directed to school officials.
