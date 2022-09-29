New Haven Barracks / Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003033
TROOPER: Detective Corporal Steven Gelder
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
LOCATION: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Assault
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 28, 2022, at approx. 1800 hours, Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, responded to a reported assault at a residence on VT Route 116 South in Bristol, Vermont. Troopers investigating the report spoke with a female resident who reported an unknown male driving a white truck entered the property. The female reported she was outside of her residence when this male approached her asking questions before assaulting her. The female said she was able to move herself away from the male before he fled the property. The female reported she sustained minor injury and did not require medical attention.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, are asked to contact Detective Steven Gelder of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.