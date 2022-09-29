Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5003033

TROOPER: Detective Corporal Steven Gelder                                                                 

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

LOCATION: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Assault

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 28, 2022, at approx. 1800 hours, Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, responded to a reported assault at a residence on VT Route 116 South in Bristol, Vermont. Troopers investigating the report spoke with a female resident who reported an unknown male driving a white truck entered the property. The female reported she was outside of her residence when this male approached her asking questions before assaulting her.  The female said she was able to move herself away from the male before he fled the property. The female reported she sustained minor injury and did not require medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone that might have any information regarding this incident, are asked to contact Detective Steven Gelder of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

 

