For arguments held in September 2022, the Supreme Court adopted a block argument procedure. Beginning in October 2022, the Supreme Court will resume its prior oral argument procedure.
Supreme Court resumes prior oral argument procedure
News Provided By
September 29, 2022, 13:23 GMT
You just read:
Supreme Court resumes prior oral argument procedure
News Provided By
September 29, 2022, 13:23 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.