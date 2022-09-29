St Albans Barracks // Crash / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2005450
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/28/2022 at 1253 hours
STREET: Old Stage Rd
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ballard Rd
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy/Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: MKZ
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Preston
Place of residence: Georgia, VT
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? No
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
VIOLATION: CRIMINAL DLS
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/28/2022 at approximately 1253 hours, Troopers with the VT State Police responded to the S-Curves on Old Stage Rd near Ballard Rd in the town of Georgia for a one-vehicle rollover crash. The operator, identified as Nicholas Preston (Age 23 of Georgia), was navigating the S-Curves on Old Stage Rd when his vehicle began to spin and hydroplane due to a mixture of having bald tires, as well as them being studded winter tires. Preston lost control of the vehicle, where it ultimately rolled into the brush off the northbound lane of travel’s shoulder. Preston was able to exit the vehicle, and was seen by medical staff that arrived on scene. Preston was transported to Northwest Medical Center to be seen for minor injuries. Subsequent investigation revealed that Preston was operating with a criminally suspended license. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/14/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 11/14/2022 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov