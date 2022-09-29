Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Crash / Criminal DLS

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2005450

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/28/2022 at 1253 hours

STREET: Old Stage Rd        

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ballard Rd

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy/Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: MKZ

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Nicholas Preston

Place of residence: Georgia, VT

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? No 

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

VIOLATION: CRIMINAL DLS

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

              On 09/28/2022 at approximately 1253 hours, Troopers with the VT State Police responded to the S-Curves on Old Stage Rd near Ballard Rd in the town of Georgia for a one-vehicle rollover crash. The operator, identified as Nicholas Preston (Age 23 of Georgia), was navigating the S-Curves on Old Stage Rd when his vehicle began to spin and hydroplane due to a mixture of having bald tires, as well as them  being studded winter tires. Preston lost control of the vehicle, where it ultimately rolled into the brush off the northbound lane of travel’s shoulder. Preston was able to exit the vehicle, and was seen by medical staff that arrived on scene. Preston was transported to Northwest Medical Center to be seen for minor injuries. Subsequent investigation revealed that Preston was operating with a criminally suspended license. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/14/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.             

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE: 11/14/2022 0830  

COURT: Franklin 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N  

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

