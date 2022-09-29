Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004395
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @Approx 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION:
- Excessive Speed
- Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time troopers from the Derby Barracks were patrolling US Route 5 in Derby, VT. A vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed was observed. Radar indicated 70 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The trooper began to turn around to initiate a traffic stop when vehicle continued traveling south at a high rate of speed and passed two cars in a no passing zone. The trooper successfully caught up to the vehicle and pulled it over. The operator was identified as a 18 year old female. She was taken into custody for the above charges, transported back to the Derby Barrack for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans Family Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/22 @ 3pm
COURT: Orleans Unit Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881