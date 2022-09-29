Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @Approx 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION:

Excessive Speed Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers from the Derby Barracks were patrolling US Route 5 in Derby, VT. A vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed was observed. Radar indicated 70 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The trooper began to turn around to initiate a traffic stop when vehicle continued traveling south at a high rate of speed and passed two cars in a no passing zone. The trooper successfully caught up to the vehicle and pulled it over. The operator was identified as a 18 year old female. She was taken into custody for the above charges, transported back to the Derby Barrack for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans Family Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/22 @ 3pm

COURT: Orleans Unit Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881