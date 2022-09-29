Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,403 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @Approx 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION:

  1. Excessive Speed

  2. Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                               

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers from the Derby Barracks were patrolling US Route 5 in Derby, VT. A vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed was observed. Radar indicated 70 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The trooper began to turn around to initiate a traffic stop when vehicle continued traveling south at a high rate of speed and passed two cars in a no passing zone. The trooper successfully caught up to the vehicle and pulled it over. The operator was identified as a 18 year old female. She was taken into custody for the above charges, transported back to the Derby Barrack for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans Family Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   11/21/22 @ 3pm         

COURT: Orleans Unit Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.