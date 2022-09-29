Royalton Barracks / 2 Vehicle crash, DUI/C&N Charges / 22B2004358

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2004358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09-28-22 / 1853 Hours

STREET: Route 12A

TOWN: Granville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hallie Nelson

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Karen Hedding

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-28-22, at approximately 1853 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two vehicle head on crash with injuries located on Route 12A, Granville. Also responding was the White River Valley Ambulance Service and Randolph Fire Department.

Upon arrival both vehicles were totaled and in the roadway. Both above operators were transported to their respective hospitals for minor injuries.

Investigation revealed that vehicle # 1 was traveling south on Route 12A, Granville, crossed the center line, and collided with vehicle #2.

Additionally, the operator of vehicle #1, Hallie Nelson displayed signs of impairment. Nelson was later processed for DUI.

Nelson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Criminal Court on December 5, 2022 @ 1230PM for Driving Under the Influence and Careless and Negligent Operation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-05-22 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov