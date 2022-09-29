Royalton Barracks / 2 Vehicle crash, DUI/C&N Charges / 22B2004358
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2004358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09-28-22 / 1853 Hours
STREET: Route 12A
TOWN: Granville
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hallie Nelson
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Karen Hedding
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09-28-22, at approximately 1853 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a reported two vehicle head on crash with injuries located on Route 12A, Granville. Also responding was the White River Valley Ambulance Service and Randolph Fire Department.
Upon arrival both vehicles were totaled and in the roadway. Both above operators were transported to their respective hospitals for minor injuries.
Investigation revealed that vehicle # 1 was traveling south on Route 12A, Granville, crossed the center line, and collided with vehicle #2.
Additionally, the operator of vehicle #1, Hallie Nelson displayed signs of impairment. Nelson was later processed for DUI.
Nelson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Criminal Court on December 5, 2022 @ 1230PM for Driving Under the Influence and Careless and Negligent Operation.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-05-22 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
