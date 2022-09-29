NAPOLEON DYNAMITE CAST REUNITES FOR NEW ANIMATED SERIES CYKO KO ON WEB3 STREAMING SERVICE REWARDED.TV, WITH NEW NFT DROP
Cyko KO is the first animated series to be funded and produced on the Theta blockchain, using unique ThetaDrop NFTs and exclusively distributed Rewarded.TV
It’s only a matter of time before we see more media brands take this route and experiment with entire new business models for funding & distribution.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cast of the massive hit comedy Napoleon Dynamite are reuniting for a brand-new animated series, Cyko KO, based on Rob Feldman’s Ringo Award-nominated comic book of the same title. The 12-minute pilot will be funded, produced and distributed using NFTs from Theta Labs’ ThetaDrop exclusively for blockchain tech company Replay’s Rewarded TV. Feldman, through his company Earworm Media will act as showrunner for the series with Rocketship Entertainment, Replay, and Verified Labs producing.
Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory, Monster House), Tina Majorino (Napoleon Dynamite, Andre, When a Man Loves a Woman, Waterworld), Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite, ER, American Dad) and Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite, Men in Black, Real Genius) have signed on to voice, with Heder in the lead role as Cyko KO.
The original series is described as:
SuperEarth's greatest hero is here! Cyko KO is the fourth-wall breakin', pinball-addicted, cereal eatin', motorcycle-ridin' hero you've been waiting for! Follow Cyko KO, his sidekick Peachy Keen and their pet Meemop, as he protects the colonies of SuperEarth from giant monsters and crazy characters in this Saturday morning cartoon-inspired, all ages title.
Cyko KO Creator Rob Feldman has been an innovator in the digital comic space since its inception, having previously collaborated with Theta Network for Cyko Headz NFT collectibles based on the comic series and spawned on the Theta blockchain. Feldman recently produced the Night of the Animated Dead film starring Josh Duhamel, Katee Sackhoff, and Dulé Hill for Warner Bros. and is the co-founder of Rocketship Entertainment.
“The dream has always been to bring Cyko KO to the world of animation, and to do so through bleeding edge technology,” said creator Rob Feldman. “Between this incredible cast reunion and our partners at Theta, Replay, and Verified Labs, we are going to create something incredibly special for the fans who have supported Cyko and his friends for the past 7 years!”
The new venture extends the capabilities of Replay’s decentralized video platform by using NFTs to unlock exclusive video content like the Cyko KO series and other film titles and series. Viewers of Rewarded TV titles earn Replay’s native RPLAY tokens by watching films, series and live TV through a proprietary watch-to-earn ecosystem. Powered by Replay, Cyko KO NFTs will have real utility, including the opportunity to receive Rewards Multipliers that enhance users RPLAY rewards earnings.
“We’re so excited to partner with Rob for our first NFT collection, and we can’t think of a more fitting project than to help bring the world of Cyko KO to life with an animated series! With our first NFT drop, we’re defining the production cycle for web3 projects, decentralizing every aspect of the creative process from funding to distribution. ” said Krish Arvapally, Founder & CEO at Replay.
In addition to Rewards Multipliers that boost RPLAY earnings rate on Rewarded.tv, holders of the Cyko KO NFT on Thetadrop will be given exclusive access to the series along with opportunities to receive multiplied RPLAY earnings, chances to meet the cast, lotteries for walk-on roles in the show, signed merchandise and online gamification utility. Rocketship Entertainment, the 2021 Ringo Award-winner for Favorite Publisher, will also produce physical redeemables for the series.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Replay & Rob on this drop. Theta continues to build out our video technology and these NFTs are a perfect use case of how we can enable media & entertainment to enter Web 3,” said Kyle Laffey, Head of Partnerships at Theta Network. “It’s only a matter of time before we see more media brands take this route and experiment with entire new business models for funding & distribution. Replay’s platform and Rob’s content are a natural pairing as early pioneers in this space!”
Drop date for the Cyko KO Star Cards NFT on ThetaDrop is set for Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1 PM (PACIFIC TIME). A waitlist can be found in advance at Thetadrop.com and more details can be found at CykoKO.tv.
