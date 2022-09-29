Business Partnering Institute Features Acterys in its Latest FP&A Market Guide 2022

FP&A Market Guide 2022 -- Acterys Announcement

BPI, along with the FP&A Guy and Born Capital, has published its latest market guide on 3rd Generation FP&A Tools and featured Acterys as a recommended vendor

NSW , AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independent market analysts, Business Partnering Institute, recently released their first research report, The FP&A Market Guide 2022, in which Acterys was included as a recommended 3rd Generation FP&A tool. The market guide has been co-authored by the founders of The FP&A Guy and Born Capital.

The market guide evaluated 40+ vendors and shortlisted 15 FP&A tools that fit the 3rd Generation FP&A tool criteria. The criteria included:

• The product fits the 3rd generation definition;

• The vendor has received significant funding or has an innovative product and is looking to scale;

• The product is a financial planning platform.

Acterys was chosen for its planning, visualization, and data warehouse capabilities combined into one holistic platform that allows FP&A teams to get started in minutes. The report further mentioned that Acterys seamlessly integrated into the Microsoft tech stack (Excel, Power BI, Azure). It also highlighted Acterys’ Visual Planning functionality that allows users to update scenarios visually and write it back to the data warehouse.

Sharing his delight at this recognition, Martin Kratky, CEO & Founder of Acterys, commented:

“We created Acterys to eliminate the traditional approach of separating data warehousing, planning, and reporting as it creates siloes and a heavy TCO. Now with Acterys, all of these key functions are combined into a single platform, which is easy to implement, backed by the cloud, and could serve the entire marketplace, from small businesses to large enterprises. Due to this unique proposition, Acterys has been consistently recognized by top-tier market analysts and research firms, showcasing the high-value impact it delivers to FP&A teams.”

For complete details, check out: The FP&A Market Guide to 3rd Generation FP&A Tools

Acterys is a leading xP&A platform that provides consolidation, reporting, and analytics solutions in Power BI & Excel, complemented by its robust writeback-enabled, AI-assisted planning capabilities. That’s why over 700 SMBs and enterprises have put their trust in Acterys in just a short span of 5 years.

About Business Partnering Institute

Business Partnering Institute specializes in finance and in business partnering with the core focus on helping finance professionals and business partners run successful transformation projects and create true impact. BPI has developed tailored learning programs designed to help individuals strive for the sake of themselves and the organization through inside-out consulting services.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions. Acterys is trusted by over 700 SMBs and enterprises for their xP&A needs.

For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/