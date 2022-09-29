Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market would reach at value of USD 5.21 billion by the year 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intraocular lens (IOL) market is expected to reach the value of USD 5.21 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of cataracts and other ophthalmic disorders. Furthermore, well-defined regulatory guidelines and reimbursement policies for cataract treatment are driving market growth
Market Definition
An intraocular lens is a man-made lens that is implanted in the eye to replace the natural lens during cataract surgery. Increase in the number of geriatrics susceptible to ocular conditions.
Drivers
The rise in the cases of eye diseases
One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye diseases. The government's initiatives to control and treat blind people and diseases are the factors that will drive market growth. Technological advancements in intraocular lenses will accelerate market growth.
The increasing focus of manufacturers on emerging markets
The increasing focuses of companies on emerging markets, as well as the gradual shift toward newer technologies, are providing significant growth opportunities for intraocular lens market participants.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the intraocular lens (IOL) market.
Recent Development
Johnson & Johnson Vision's Tecnis Synergy and Tecnis Synergy Toric II intraocular lenses were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July 2021.
The United States Food and Drug Administration approved Johnson & Johnson Vision's TECNIS EyhanceTM and TECNIS EyhanceTM Toric II intraocular lenses for the treatment of cataract patients in the United States in February 2021.
Global Intraocular lens (IOL) Market Scope
The intraocular lens (IOL) market is segmented on the basis of type, material and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Monofocal intraocular lens
Premium intraocular lens
Intraocular lens
Multifocal intraocular lens
Accommodating intraocular lens
Others
Based on type, the intraocular lens (IOL) market is segmented into monofocal intraocular lens, premium intraocular lens, toric intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, accommodating intraocular lens and others
Material
Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)
Silicone
Hydrophobic acrcylic
Based on material, the intraocular lens (IOL) market is segmented into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), silicone and hydrophobic acrylic.
End users
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centres
Ophthalmology clinics
Eye research institutes
Based on end user the intraocular lens (IOL) market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, ophthalmology clinics and eye research institutes
Intraocular lens (IOL) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The intraocular lens (IOL) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, material and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the intraocular lens (IOL) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominated the intraocular lens market. It is expected to remain the dominant region for the duration of the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of cataracts and other ophthalmic disorders. Furthermore, well-defined regulatory guidelines and reimbursement policies for cataract treatment are driving market growth in this region. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest. The presence of a large geriatric and diabetic population, who are prone to cataracts and other ophthalmic disorders, is significantly contributing to the market's growth in this region. Furthermore, rising awareness of advanced treatment options, as well as an influx of patients from developed countries seeking affordable healthcare, are propelling the market forward.
Some of the major players operating in the intraocular lens (IOL) market are
Linear Technologies (US)
NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)
InvenSense (US)
Knowles (US)
Analog Devices Inc (US)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)
Nanomix (US)
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)
Atmel Corporation (US)
Banner Engineering (India)
ams AG (Austria)
Rockwell Automation, Inc (US)
TOWA JAPAN (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Sensimed AG (Switzerland)
Google. LLC (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
SAMSUNG (South Korea)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Verily Life Sciences LLC (US)
Innovega Inc (US)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
Goals and objectives of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Study
Understanding the opportunities and progress of Intraocular Lens (IOL) market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.
Study the different segments of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market and the dynamics of Intraocular Lens (IOL) in the market.
Categorize Intraocular Lens (IOL) segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market
To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market.
To verify region-specific growth and development in the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market.
Understand the key stakeholders in the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market and the value of the competitive image of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market leaders.
To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market.
