UPFAD All Disabilities Fall Festival on October 15 in partnership with Kidslinked.com
UPFAD All Disabilities Fall Festival on October 15 will Feature Costumes, Food Trucks, Live Entertainment, and vendors.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
UPFAD All Disabilities Fall Festival on October 15 will Feature Costumes, Food Trucks, Live Entertainment and More Fall Festival has vendor and performance opportunities for seniors, veterans, adults, and children with disabilities.
Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities’ (UPFAD) Fall Festival, featuring costume contests, bounce houses, mascots, food trucks, live entertainment and more, is being held Saturday, October 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Marcus Crossroads, 200 Hutchinson Avenue in Columbus, Ohio 43235.
The inclusive festival is being held in partnership with kidslinked.com, a one-of-a-kind family resource for parents and childcare givers to discover and manage family calendars, local kid-friendly activities, parenting advice, directories and more.
UPFAD is a social enterprise LLC that encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults and children with disabilities to showcase their talents by creating live, drive-in, drive-through and virtual events; information resources; and vendor opportunities to bring community awareness of the talents and abilities of those with special needs. UPFAD also creates educational programs, books, CDs and audio recordings to encourage disabilities acceptance.
The UPFAD Fall Festival is an in-person event this year after being held as a drive-through program the past two years because of the pandemic.
“I’m excited that we are able to have everyone come out and celebrate and have fun together this year,” said Destiny Carter, the 17-year-old director of events for UPFAD. “The festival is a fun way to thank all of the people who have supported UPFAD over the years. We want families to come to our events knowing we put our hearts in every thought. Our wide range of vendors and talent ensure you have the most fun experience at our events.”
With more than 30 years of local, regional and national event experience, UPFAD knows how to make events one to remember. From the decorations to the performers, UPFAD builds events from the ground up and creates vendor and performance opportunities for seniors, veterans, adults and children with disabilities.
For more information about UPFAD and opportunities to participate in the organization and the festival, visit UPFAD.org. UPFAD can be followed on most social media channels.
Visit Kidslinked.com for more information about its resources.
