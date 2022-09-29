Hubject’s Plug&Charge team is first to launch ISO15118-20 public key infrastructure in their free testing environment
Hubject is launching the first available V2G-PKI as the logical consequence of the ISO15118-2 standard being required for ISO15118-20.BERLIN, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject is solidifying its position as a pioneer in eMobility innovation with the launch of the first ISO15118-20 public key infrastructure (PKI). The eMobility thought leader is launching the first available V2G-PKI as the logical consequence of the ISO15118-2 standard being required for ISO15118-20. Hubject is the first company to provide services complying to this new standard as well as the original standard, as both protocols will exist in parallel for the foreseeable future.
Previously, in November 2021, Hubject had already established a free testing environment based on ISO15118-2 and revealed the Open Plug&Charge Protocol (OPCP) as an open-source project on github. As pioneers of cutting-edge innovation in eMobility, it is necessary for Hubject to adapt to evolving technologies and services. With the new version of ISO15118-20 in place, Hubject is now adapting their services to the ISO15118-20 version.
Hubject has now launched the first available V2G-PKI using ISO15118-20 that is able to facilitate supporting certificates that adhere to the new standards. As before, this new V2G root is freely obtainable on the Hubject website. But what changes does this new protocol spark specifically?
For the Plug&Charge functionality, ISO15118-20 ensures higher security in the EV-EVSE communication through cryptographic algorithms. Additionally, certificates relating to this communication are now mandatory rather than voluntary. The new standard also facilitates cross-certification of roots and allows the installation of multiple contracts at the same time.
ISO15118-20 is sure to inspire stakeholders of the eMobility ecosystem to evaluate this new standard’s application for their own business models and plan the development of EV infrastructure in the coming years. As a thought-leader in the industry, Hubject strives to push the ecosystem towards innovation by publicly sharing knowledge and experience.
Hubject provides all eMobility market players with access to a neutral and free testing environment so they can experience the Plug& Charge ecosystem and test their own solutions with the Hubject V2G-PKI. This requires no commercial agreement with Hubject, as the goal is to catalyze the adoption of Plug&Charge and V2G and to create a smooth transition to the ISO15118-20 standard for the entire EV charging ecosystem. At this time, multiple EV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Charge Point Operators (CPOs), and Mobility Operators (MOs) across the globe started testing within the environment to gain insight into the value-add of these innovations for their own products and services.
Future services like smart charging and bidirectional charging make up the next wave of development needed to prepare the mass adoption of EVs in a turbulent market. The upgrade to the ISO15118-20 standard and to Hubject's Plug&Charge functionalities are core technological developments that are already setting the eMobility ecosystem up for success.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,250 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
