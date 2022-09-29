ESPG (European Science Park Group) creates specialised space for innovative industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- • Real estate company continues to specialise in science parks
• Portfolio of 126,000 square metres of space for innovation to grow strongly across Europe
• Real estate close to universities and research facilities for tenants performing industry-leading research, development and production
• Diok RealEstate AG to be renamed as ESPG AG
ESPG AG – European Science Park Group – is one of the first German real estate companies to specialise in the ownership, management and acquisition of science parks.
A science park is a concept that originated in the USA and has already developed into its own asset class in the UK and other European countries. The key idea is to provide scientific and technology-oriented companies with areas tailored to their needs and to assist them in their growth. Science parks are typically located in close proximity to universities, clinics and high-class research institutions and often reflect the professional focus of these academic institutions. This also creates synergies among the companies located within the same science park, which promotes the establishment and expansion of networks.
ESPG currently holds 16 commercial properties throughout Europe, which have a total lettable area of more than 126,000 square metres and a balance sheet value of around Euro 250 million. Around 81 % of the company’s current portfolio (measured by market value) is already classified as science parks, where ESPG provides tailor-made space in attractive locations for industry-leading research, development and production, creating a perfect environment for tenants and their employees.
In the current portfolio, 34 % of the tenants belong to the life science sector, while 16 % focus on ‘green’ technologies, and 31 % work in digitalisation. For example, Azenta Life Sciences GmbH operates one of Europe's largest bio-storage facilities in an ESPG property in Hesse, where several million tissue samples are stored at temperatures as low as minus 180 degrees Celsius. Nuvisan Analytical Services GmbH – a global-leading provider of early-stage clinical trials – operates in one of only three test facilities approved by the US Food and Drug Association at the ESPG property in Neu-Ulm. An example of green technologies is Krantz GmbH, which develops and tests air duct, heating and cooling systems for ceiling and façade installation, as well as cleanroom systems in the Engineering Park Aachen, another ESPG property.
The management team of ESPG consists of Dr Ralf Nöcker, Daniel L. Grosch and Markus Drews. They will present the company – which was previously called Diok RealEstate AG – to experts for the first time on September 28, 2022, at the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference in Seville, Spain.
The three board members aim to use their extensive experience in real estate, innovative technologies and financing to develop ESPG into a market leader and thought leader for the new asset class of science parks.
Due to ESPG's strong shareholder base, centred around investors managed by Alvarium Investments, as well as other international private investors, the company can continue to grow in the current economic situation and market phase. In addition, the company has access to various extensive debt capital, made possible by long-standing relationships with banks and capital partners.
ESPG Board member, Dr Ralf Nöcker, comments: "Our science parks offer space for innovation in which our tenants can firmly establish themselves, network and benefit from the expertise of others, which in turn accelerates technological breakthroughs. This concept benefits not only the tenants, but also all other stakeholders who have invested in science parks. As owners, we expect attractive returns and a stable, long-term tenant base. We also ensure that our company meets the increasingly important ESG criteria, and that our buildings become increasingly energy efficient."
Executive board member, Markus Drews, adds: "Our existing spaces, including Munich Aero Park 49 and the Campteq Innovation Campus near Darmstadt, have already been rented to more than 60 top-class tenants from industries such as life sciences and green technologies, including Nuvisan, SAP, ABB and Siemens. We now want to expand our portfolio even faster, not only in terms of the number of properties, but also in the variety of disciplines involved. For us at ESPG, it is exciting to see how our tenants thrive and succeed with innovation, supported by our facilities."
Daniel Grosch, CEO and founder of ESPG's predecessor company, points out: "The strong cooperation with our financing partners from the banking and capital market worlds will continue. ESPG is ideally positioned to master the future challenges together with our new shareholder base."
"Our properties also benefit society as they promote employment stability and regional development by attracting both national and international organisations. We are very happy to support the concept of science parks and see this new asset class as a viable investment for the future," concludes Arndt Krienen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ESPG.
About ESPG AG
The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The focus of the company is on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-proof industries such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from the proximity to each other as well as universities, clinics or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already includes 16 science parks throughout Europe with a total area of 126,000 square meters and a balance sheet value of 250 million euros. The sites are usually located outside the metropolises, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.
Annette Barnard
