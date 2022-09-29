Military veteran whose aviation career began at Mather Field returns to airshow this weekend as children’s book author

Book review by Commander Trish Beckman, US Navy (retired), Naval Flight Officer (Navigator) Book cover "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá" -ISBN: 978-0-9973090-2-7 (hardcover), 978-0-9973090-9-6 (paperback), 979-8-9856862-0-3 (eBook) How it started - UNT graduation day at Mather Field and How it's going – the author and book trilogy inspired by her service and kids

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, aka Captain Mama, will showcase her bilingual book trilogy on the flightline at the California Capital Airshow October 1-2

Graciela's adventurous storytelling, Linda's engaging illustrations, Kiyoshi's origami activity, meld together to lead you on a lasting journey with ideas that extend far beyond the end of the book.” — Ziwa Hampshire, teacher, USAF veteran, Lexington Elementary, Los Gatos, CA

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A military aviation career that began at Mather Field, when it was Mather Air Force Base and the nation’s Undergraduate Navigator Training (UNT) school, has inspired an award-winning bilingual children’s aviation book series that takes place on a flying gas station.

UNT graduate Graciela Tiscareño-Sato will be a featured author on the flightline this weekend at Rancho Cordova’s much-anticipated California Capital Airshow, October 1-2, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days. Details here.

Tiscareño-Sato’s innovative series, published fully in Spanish (her first language) and English, takes place onboard the iconic KC-135R refueling tanker, the jet in which she served for eight years after receiving her navigator wings at Mather Field.

In the series debut, "Good Night, Captain Mama," a young boy named Marco learns why his mother wears a military flight suit and why she serves. In the second book, "Captain Mama’s Surprise," Marco leads his class field trip to tour the aerial refueling jet where his mother works and narrates the experience in the unique voice of a military-connected child. Tiscareño-Sato was inspired to create the series by her son when he first saw her in her flight suit and called her “Captain Mamá.”

Now, in the third book, “Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá,” Marco and his classmates take flight on the KC-135 refueling tanker. They see Captain Mama and crew in action refueling some of the coolest jets in the Air Force, and witness what happens during an emergency. This title will be nationally available on October 27th. Preorder at publisher’s store here.

Here's an excerpt of a book review by D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer at Midwest Book Review:

“The "you are there" feel is heightened by action-packed experiences, aircraft communications and explanations, and discussions of military deployment that help the young narrator better understand his mother's service, duties, and the special role she holds as a Captain on a military aircrew. Details about the stealth fighter jet educate kids about different types of military planes, while the adventure component keeps children both involved and educated.

The result is an important and unique survey of women, including Latinas, in aviation and military service that showcases several women’s important work, reflective of other women who have earned command and aeronautical positions in our armed forces. These facets, and the bilingual approach of the story, make for an outstanding opportunity to learn more about women in service and in active military roles, making "Taking Flight With Captain Mama" the perfect picture book of choice for assignments during Hispanic Heritage Month, Veterans Day, Women's History Month, and general-interest reading year-round. Its information, delivery, and action-oriented story are compellingly presented and unequaled in the picture book world.”

Come to the airshow and visit the veteran and author in the autograph tent at show center. Tiscareño-Sato will be signing books, taking pictures with kids, and offering children a chance to try on her flight suits.

“I bring my flight suits to airshows so that families can take home very special airshow memories - photos of their kids in real flight suits, striking confident aviator poses, and imagining themselves in this profession one day,” said the author. “I love answering questions, in Spanish and in English, about pathways to college for first-generation scholars like me, the Air Force ROTC scholarship that made my bachelor degree at UC Berkeley possible, and tips for young women on how to thrive in the most male-dominated technical profession of military aviation. It's phenomenal to be back at Mather where I received my wings!”

Tiscareno-Sato will serve local youth as a table mentor at Friday’s STEM Expo at Mather Field. She's taking her inspirational aviation picture book series to approximately 10 airshows across the nation in 2022. Next year, she’ll attend air shows as a contracted Ground Performer to inspire families and gift books to children, and as a logo-sponsored author too. Airshow organizers should contact publisher Gracefully Global Group to book the author and veteran in 2023.

For more info about the Captain Mama book series, the planned airshow calendar, Teacher Packs, Virtual Author Visit Packages (in English & Spanish) for classrooms, teacher testimonials, and more, please visit CaptainMama.com

Media Contact

Reach the author at (510) 542-9449 to coordinate interviews between Friday, September 30th and Sunday, October 2nd (Friday afternoon after the STEM Expo and Saturday and Sunday at the airshow’s autograph tent at the Captain Mama table. Email the author at info@CaptainMama.com. After the airshow, contact media@gracefullyglobal.com .

Media assets: CaptainMama.com/media/

Gracefully Global Group is in the business of inspiración. The premiere independent publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats, the firm is certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business and also veteran-owned. The firm’s first book "Latinnovating: Green American Jobs and the Latinos Creating Them" (978-0-9834760-0-9) received multiple honors from a variety of literary organizations for its unique focus on showcasing Latino-led innovation and entrepreneurship in the green economy. The Captain Mama / Capitán Mamá series inspired by Ms. Tiscareno-Sato’s aviation service has won six international book awards, the first bilingual children’s book series about women serving in uniform in our nation’s armed forces. The firm’s 2021 title, "B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life," was awarded the Silver Medal in the How to/Business category by the Military Writers Society of America. The company’s innovative literature can be found in schools, libraries, and homes in 48 of 50 U.S. States and several countries outside the USA.

Using inspirational multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to veteran and Latino communities with a creative blend of literature, culturally-competent marketing, and public speaking offerings. Its mission is to “create literature that showcases the positive contributions of Latino Americans in the USA.” Ms. Tiscareno-Sato is also available to facilitate professional development training for K-12 educators, veterans, and corporate ERG members. shop.gracefullyglobal.com

Ta-dah! "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá" 3rd book in series by Air Force veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato; video by Lance T. Walker