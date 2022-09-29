“Motivational Minutes” by Yaymaker Offers Companies TEDx Speakers To Speak on DEI, Mental Health, and Leadership
Event planning experts at Yaymaker have recently launched a speaker series called “Motivational Minutes.” The program is carefully curated with professional DEI, Mental Health & Leadership Speakers to help company leaders address important topics in the workplace. It also encourages employees to learn, engage and feel better connected with their colleagues and company.
The team at Yaymaker has discovered that employees are no longer after pizza parties. Instead, corporate teams want something more meaningful.
In case you’re unfamiliar with Yaymaker, the company specializes in creative team-building events. The latest expansion into speaker events supports corporate environments with key topics affecting workers and their lives. Yaymaker has curated notable TEDx speakers, thought leaders, and authors and take celebrity requests.
Speakers include Montell Jordan, Ivy Watts, Miguel Cervantes, Lee Hawkins, Jolene Jang, Becky Kekula, Ariel Coro, Johnny Quinn, Elena Joy Thurston, and other sought-after public figures.
The speaker series offers a solution to help companies add or support DEI and Mental Health training with its "Motivational Minutes" speakers. Most speaking engagements are virtual over Zoom for 30-60 minutes, but many of the speakers will travel for in-person speaking engagements.
DEI Leaders, CEOs, and Founders can be prepared for cultural seasons such as Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month, MLK Day, Women's History Month, AANHPI, Pride Month, Disability Inclusion Month, and more.
According to a Gettysburg College study, "The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime." With employees spending a third of their life in the workplace, the goal of a better workplace is all about the experience.
Celebrating yearly heritage events or having trusted influencers within specific communities can make a positive impact. Yaymaker has solutions to be a long-term partner for planning speakers and corporate team-building events throughout the year.
Yaymaker is a one-stop shop for companies looking for specific events. The company offers in-person, hybrid and virtual events for any theme, recognition, holiday, or special occasion.
Learn more about Yaymaker bringing team-building experiences and top speakers to your company. Follow the company on Linkedin to discover ideas for your next corporate experience.
About Yaymaker
Yaymaker (known as the Original Paint Nite) offers full service corporate events with a human touch. They offer in-person, hybrid and virtual experiences to companies and groups of all sizes. Yaymaker offers a wide range of team building experiences to help employees improve connection, meaning, mental health and inclusiveness. A few of their most popular experiences include Paint Nites, Ukulele Making, Plant Nites, Themed Trivia, Murder Mysteries, and Wreath Making.
