Enara Law Accelerates Growth by Expanding Business Litigation Practice Team
Enara Law Accelerates Growth by Expanding Business Litigation Practice Team
We are excited to expand our litigation practice and to have Joseph on the team”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, the premier full-service business law firm serving Arizona and Washington D.C., is expanding its litigation practice by increasing resources and personnel, including its newest litigation attorney hire, Joseph Toboni.
— George K. Chebat
Enara Law’s litigation department is excited to welcome Joseph Toboni. He will be assisting with litigation disputes around a wide range of dispute issues, including breach of contract, fraud, real estate disputes, and other business tort lawsuits. Joseph is a tireless advocate for his clients, employing strategies that provide effective and cost-effective solutions for clients.
Before joining Enara Law PLLC, Joseph worked in private legal practice, undertaking numerous cases from start to finish, including trial and appeal. Mr. Toboni is a Graduate of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and also received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame.
“We are excited to expand our litigation practice and to have Joseph on the team,” said George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Joseph’s integrity and zealous advocacy will be a great addition to our firm and our litigation clients.”
About Enara Law PLLC
Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys and expansive litigation practice are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses with their litigation and disputes, including contract disputes, intellectual property enforcement, fraud litigation, and mergers and acquisitions disputes.
The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.
Enara Law seeks to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model. They have done away with high hourly fees and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients.
If your business needs legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a free and confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com
George Chebat
Enara Law PLLC
email us here