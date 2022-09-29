SunRev Rebrands and Launches its New Website
Our new name, look, and website help us tell a more complete story about just how affordable and what a great investment a SunPower solar energy system can be”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunRev, a SunPower Elite Dealer, recently rebranded itself from its former name, Sunfinity. The catchy new SunRev name, which stands for today’s solar “revolution,” and an attractive logo that was selected via poll by SunRev’s stakeholders, combine to attract customers to its newly launched, interactive website with a fresh look. The site features a proprietary Solar Calculator designed to allow customers to quickly design a custom solar system themselves, even before speaking to a SunRev Energy Advisor. They can calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on their location, utility, average electricity bill, and a few other factors, ultimately revealing their estimated savings over the industry-leading, expected up to 40-year lifespan of their SunPower solar panels.
— Scott Aronson, SunRev’s President and Managing Director
With decades of combined solar-industry experience, the California-based solar company is known as one of the most trusted providers in solar energy. Not surprising when considering that SunRev’s President and Managing Director, Scott Aronson, spent nearly 20 years of his professional career working for the Better Business Bureau—many of those as Vice President—in its mission to advance marketplace trust and serve as a beacon of consumer protection. This executive background in managing the promotion of the highest in business ethics on the BBB’s behalf is central to SunRev’s commitment to complete transparency and educating consumers to the greatest extent possible about their prospective solar purchase.
Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation and world-class solar products, SunRev customers not only save money by switching to solar but can get more value in the process. SunRev consults closely with and assists its residential customers throughout the entire solar journey, with the technology and warranty provided by the premier residential solar provider, SunPower. This gives solar customers the best of both worlds unmatched in the solar industry. SunPower’s industry-leading solar energy systems, utilized by 17 of the top 20 home builders in California, backed by a comprehensive 25-year panel warranty to give customers total peace-of-mind.
“Our new name, look, and website help us tell a more complete story about just how affordable and what a great investment a SunPower solar energy system can be,” said Aronson. “More important, SunRev’s comprehensive, solar consultation—always free—dispels common misconceptions about solar and empowers customers with the knowledge that most solar operators purposely fail to disclose by omission. We pride ourselves on the fact that our customers can learn why SunRev and SunPower, together, offer the most value that a solar customer could possibly realize, and that they will be prepared to make the best decision possible in selecting their solar provider.”
SunRev’s consultative process strives to help residential homeowners attain the best return on investment as they transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable, solar energy. Its team of highly trained Energy Advisors assist customers with sizing the solar system to a custom fit for their home, explore several financing options and make a recommendation based on the customer’s best interests, discuss tax credit implications, and highlight the expected short, medium, and long-term savings—even the effect that solar may have on their property value. In switching to solar, customers not only help our environment but can also enjoy predictable energy costs while also adding resiliency against electric grid outages. SunRev serves communities throughout California and has expanded to offering residential solar in Las Vegas, Nevada, through its partnership with fellow SunPower Elite Dealer, Lifetime Solar.
About SunRev
SunRev is a family owned and operated company with an experienced staff that’s committed to helping customers, before, during, and long after their systems have been installed. SunRev’s mission as a SunPower Elite Dealer (Elite Dealers commit to representing SunPower products exclusively and operate at a higher customer volume.) is to help customers understand all the implications of switching to solar so that they are never “blindsided” with surprises in the future and are educated to the greatest extent possible about the entire solar process.
