Wilderland Botanicals Introduces Peppermint Leaf Tincture

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, a Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm and natural healthcare product provider, announces today the release of its newest Peppermint Leaf tincture.

Wilderland’s Peppermint Leaf tincture is composed of all-natural ingredients and is intended for consumers who are seeking tools to support their digestive health. This new tincture bolsters Wilderland's existing line of herbal tinctures that are all made in small batches using traditional methods by hand.

"The relationship between our mental health and our gut health is highly connected," said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer."We are committed to offering our customers natural remedies to support their overall health and well-being. This new Peppermint Leaf tincture is a valuable addition to our digestive healthcare collection.”

For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% regeneratively grown organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude make it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com

About Peppermint Leaf

Peppermint Leaf is a powerful herb known for its soothing digestive relief properties. Studies show peppermint aids digestion, relieves nervous insomnia, stress, anxiety, and restlessness, and is a strong antioxidant. Peppermint is an antispasmodic (prevents spasms), antimicrobial, and carminative (relieves flatulence). It is known to prevent and alleviate bloating, gas, cramping, IBS, and bacterial infections; relieve nausea, morning and motion sickness, vomiting, heartburn, and acid reflux; soothe colic; and decrease swelling in the mouth and throat.