Harvest Hosts Celebrates 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as 2022 Sponsor
Harvest Hosts will be celebrating the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta taking place as a sponsor this year.
For many, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a bucket list item, and we’re excited to be part of the celebrations for this year’s milestone event.”VAIL, CO, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program giving RVers access to unique RV camping options, will be celebrating the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta taking place October 1-9, 2022 as a sponsor this year. During the nine-day event, people from around the world gather to watch the skies fill with over 500 colorful hot air balloons. Every year, the festival draws hundreds of RVers and Harvest Hosts is committed to connecting those RVers with amazing places to stay around Albuquerque along their route to, from and during the festival.
— Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts
“Travel is a basic human necessity and events that bring people together make the experience that much richer,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “For many, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a bucket list item, and we’re excited to be part of the celebrations for this year’s milestone event.”
Harvest Hosts is the largest provider of private RV camping options around in the world, with more than 7,000 Host locations – including more than 4,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,200 Boondockers Welcome community Host locations. Recently the company was named No. 70 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 1 in the Travel & Hospitality category.
Harvest Hosts will be located in the VIP West RV Lot during the festival for anyone looking to learn more about the program, whether as a Member or a Host. The Fiesta will also feature a balloon touting the Harvest Hosts banner at lift-off. Harvest Hosts will be hosting events throughout the festival; check out the full event schedule here.
Events include:
Trivia / Sunday Funday Giveaway
HaRVey’s Coloring Book Contest
Cornhole Tournament
RV influencer meet and greets
And more!
While RV sites are sold out for the festival, Harvest Hosts has nearby Host locations for any last-minute RVers still looking to make it to the festival. Check out some Harvest Hosts locations near the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta grounds:
Starr Brothers Brewing Company
Humming Desert Alpacas
Kaktus Brewing Company
For more information, visit https://harvesthosts.com/. To learn more about becoming a Host location with Harvest Hosts, visit: https://harvesthosts.com/hosts/.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 7,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,200 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.
About Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an annual festival of hot air balloons that takes place every October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook.
