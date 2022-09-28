NewsXPartners Corporation Completes Development of its Proprietary Client Management System
The release brings client service to new heights as it revolutionizes an industry that has been characteristically slow to embrace new technology.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewsXPartners Corporation (“NXP,” a New York-based publicity firm) has completed the development of its proprietary client management system, which has been specifically designed to maximize timely responsiveness to the demands of client engagements and publicity campaign directives while at the same time vastly simplifying what was once a daunting administrative undertaking and a headache for publicity and public relations firms.
In order to do their work for clients, publicity and public relations firms must continuously juggle a large number of different variables and associated tasks at all times during the course of engagements. At any given moment in time, the media landscape, as well as a plethora of other factors affecting the success of a client’s company, are in a state of flux. It is incumbent upon publicity firms to gather, analyze, and utilize media data and insights for the purpose of making changes in the trajectory of different client campaigns which are in continual progress.
Traditionally, in dealing with this dynamic informational environment, even the leading firms would be reliant upon a combination of manual processes, intuition, and an element of luck in order to handle multiple active client engagements. NXP, which has been consistently growing, both in terms of its roster of clients and its stable of reporters and journalists, is leaving nothing to chance. In order to properly coordinate the efforts of NXP’s many writers (who are involved in news reporting and content creation for purposes of client branding) and publicists (who handle the complexities of relationships with clients and with media outlets), the unique new system addresses a great number of administrative, accounting, and reporting functions.
NXP’s proprietary client management system, which is the result of many months of effort and a significant capital investment, represents another step in the company’s pursuit of unparalleled state-of-the-art service for its clients.
About
NXP, a fast-growing national publicity firm, actually had its beginnings in 2006 as an informal behind-the-scenes association of independent writers, reporters, journalists, publicists, and public relations professionals working together to promote the reputations and branding of selected clients. At that time, the clients were predominantly privately- held companies in the Northeastern United States, and the principal media outlets being leveraged were the traditional print newspapers and magazines.
Since then, NXP has become fully national in terms of the geographical locus of its clients, and it is actively engaged in all forms of e-media, including digital publications, blogs and podcasts. It formalized its structure and incorporated in 2022.
NXP provides a full range of publicity and public relations services, encompassing branding, name recognition, image development, reputation management, media relations, competitive strategy, and a host of others.
NewsXPartners Corporation is privately held by its founding members.
