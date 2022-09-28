NewsXPartners Corporation is Actively Conducting a Search for Associate Editors
In the increasingly competitive world of publicity, firms who most aggressively promote their clients in the digital media with quality content will thrive.
The best way for us to control the informational narrative is by providing plenty of engaging articles to the most visible media outlets”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. D. Hastings, a senior editor with NewsXPartners Corporation (“NXP,” a New York-based publicity firm) is actively seeking to hire three associate editors in order to address the demands imposed on the company’s Editorial Board by an ever-increasing volume of media content writing. “In order to maximize positive media exposure opportunities for branding and name recognition in an increasingly competitive environment, we have no choice but to dominate the media with directed content,” he said.
— R. D. Hastings
“The best way for us to control the informational narrative is by providing plenty of engaging articles to the most visible media outlets. As a firm managed by great reporters and journalists alongside some old-school publicity professionals, we absolutely excel at content creation. But this comes at a cost. Our reporters and journalists require visionary management and constant editing to keep the media pipeline filled with exceptional material. High search engine visibility for our clients is absolutely job one.
We recently hired a senior director to oversee the operations of the NXP Writers Syndicate, and that’s turned out to be great, but we still require the services of three, maybe four experienced, SEO-savvy associate editors to handle the sheer volume of articles the Syndicate produces. And the workload increases daily.”
NXP is reaching out through numerous recruiting firms to identify qualified candidates to handle writers in both the United States and Canada, and Hastings is in charge of the search committee tasked with conducting the interviews. The search was initiated just five days ago, and the response has been overwhelming.
Hastings commented, “There’s no shortage of applicants, but there are not many who could work comfortably with the pressures and demands of NXP’s work schedule. We really need to fill these positions before October 25.”
NXP, a fast-growing national publicity firm, actually had its beginnings in 2006 as an informal behind-the-scenes association of independent writers, reporters, journalists, publicists, and public relations professionals working together to promote the reputations and branding of selected clients. At that time, the clients were predominantly privately- held companies in the Northeastern United States, and the principal media outlets being leveraged were the traditional print newspapers and magazines.
Since then, NXP has become fully national in terms of the geographical locus of its clients, and it is actively engaged in all forms of e-media, including digital publications, blogs and podcasts. It formalized its structure and incorporated in 2022.
NXP provides a full range of publicity and public relations services, encompassing branding, name recognition, image development, reputation management, media relations, competitive strategy, and a host of others.
NewsXPartners Corporation is privately held by its founding members. For more information, or to contact NewsXPartners Corporation, address correspondence to mediarelations@newsxpartners.com or telephone 516-279-2076.
