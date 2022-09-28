Submit Release
NewsXPartners Corporation is on the Acquisition Trail

In the interest of acquiring new talent, NXP has entered into discussions with prospective acquisition candidates

We are anticipating a difficult economy for some time to come, and these smaller firms are going to have a difficult time surviving.”
— Jack Tillman
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A senior-level spokesperson for NewsXPartners Corporation (“NXP,” a New York-based publicity firm) confirmed today that the company was actively engaged in discussions with several small “boutique” publicity and public relations firms with a view toward making several strategic acquisitions in the first quarter of next year.

“We are anticipating a difficult economy for some time to come, and these smaller firms are going to have a difficult time surviving. Consolidation is probably the optimal solution, for both them and for us. For them, they can take advantage of our size and our existing managerial infrastructure for stability. For us, we can acquire some new sales and technical talent as well as some new client relationships. At NXP, we produce a great volume of consistently superior content to get our clients noticed in the media and in search engine results. It’s what we do best and what we’re known for. But on the other side, we need account executives, publicists and technical support if we want to continue to grow. Rather than trying to recruit for these responsibilities one person and one job at a time, it just makes sense to make modular additions, given the right terms.

This summer, we were courted by one of the major regional firms for a potential merger, but the bottom line in those discussions was that we would lose our NXP identity. We gave it some serious thought – the proforma numbers were impressive – but, in the end, our firm’s senior-most executives just couldn’t get comfortable with being swallowed whole by another, larger firm.

In making acquisitions of some of these boutiques, we can fuel our growth and expand our capabilities and services to clients while maintaining our brand and our company culture… and that’s important to us and to our clients, as well. Plus, we can gain some highly-qualified personnel to enhance our operations and services. It’s a win for us, and it’s also a win for the management of a smaller firm wanting to expand its footprint and its reach. They’ll be more to report in the coming weeks.”



About

NXP, a fast-growing national publicity firm, actually had its beginnings in 2006 as an informal behind-the-scenes association of independent writers, reporters, journalists, publicists, and public relations professionals working together to promote the reputations and branding of selected clients. At that time, the clients were predominantly privately- held companies in the Northeastern United States, and the principal media outlets being leveraged were the traditional print newspapers and magazines.

Since then, NXP has become fully national in terms of the geographical locus of its clients, and it is actively engaged in all forms of e-media, including digital publications, blogs and podcasts. It formalized its structure and incorporated in 2022.

NXP provides a full range of publicity and public relations services, encompassing branding, name recognition, image development, reputation management, media relations, competitive strategy, and a host of others.

NewsXPartners Corporation is privately held by its founding members. For more information, or to contact NewsXPartners Corporation, address correspondence to mediarelations@newsxpartners.com or telephone 516-279-2076.

R. D. Hastings
NewsXPartners Corporation
mediarelations@newsxpartners.com
+1 516-279-2076

