U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Israeli Employers and Businesses Organizations Sign MOU to Complement Strategic Intergovernmental High-Level Dialogue on Technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Israeli Employers and Businesses Organizations (IEBO) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide for a cooperation framework between American and Israeli businesses. This new MoU complements the Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology launched by President Biden and Prime Minister Lapid during President Biden’s visit to Israel in July 2022.

Today’s MOU builds on the strong alliance between business organizations in both countries and outlines their intent to develop a collaborative business-oriented framework between them and their members. This includes working together to address shared strategic priorities between Israel and the U.S., like pandemic preparedness, confronting climate change, responsible implementation of artificial intelligence, and building trusted technology ecosystems.

“The Dialogue elevates the importance of innovation in our historic bilateral relationship and underscores the need to confront some of our greatest global challenges together,” said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Strengthening public-private partnership is key to deepening our technological cooperation and work together to remove barriers to innovation, expand investment in R&D, ensure common standards and regulation, and create new avenues for government and business to collaborate on critical and emerging technologies.”

“IEBO highly appreciates the U.S. Chamber’s role in facilitating the creation of this unique and targeted framework of cooperation between these two powerhouses of technological innovation in our respective organizations. We praise both governments launching this dialogue and recognize that the private sector must take center stage where it comes to the power of technology to confront strategic threats,” said Marian Cohen, Chairman of the Manufacturers' Association of Israel (MAI)’s Israeli High-Tech Society, and who represented the Presidium of IEBO and MAI's President Dr. Ron Tomer at the MOU signing.

To learn more about today's event, click here.