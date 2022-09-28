U.S. Chamber Endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement for Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz is a proven leader and will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “Dr. Oz’s commitment to free enterprise and pro-growth policies is impressive and is a stark contrast to the policy views of his opponent, John Fetterman. There is no greater divergence on issues than in this election here in the Keystone State. Fetterman would raise taxes, has flip flopped on his energy position, and would ruthlessly work to drop the filibuster. Dr. Oz, on the other hand, will support and defend Pennsylvanians by not raising taxes a single dime, advancing America’s energy independence, and standing in defense of the filibuster to be sure bipartisanship remains in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse pro-business champion Dr. Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate, and we look forward to working with him in the next Congress.”

"From Pittsburgh to Pittston and everywhere in between, businesses large and small are suffering from higher taxes, skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, and violent crime that all make it near impossible to run a business,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz. “These issues are impacting everyone, from the small business owner operating a small storefront downtown to the family-owned manufacturing firm in rural Pennsylvania. And no matter where you look, Pennsylvania businesses and industries are saying the same thing: their work just keeps getting harder because the government won't get out of the way and let our innovators and entrepreneurs do what they do best. It's time for us to send a leader to Washington who will pick up the torch for free enterprise and fight for Pennsylvania job creators and their employees. I promise to do exactly that, and I thank U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Oz for earning the endorsement of the U. S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein. “Pennsylvania will determine control of the U.S. Senate, and we are fortunate to have a candidate with a strong record of private sector success who will fight for Pennsylvania’s job creators and workers. The Pennsylvania Chamber looks forward to working with Dr. Oz and our partners at the federal level to increase competitiveness and growth potential in the Commonwealth and across our nation.”